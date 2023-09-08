Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Valentine's Day” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike's Jordan Brand has prepared another fresh variant of its popular Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT series’ sneaker model. This time the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 silhouette is dressed up in "Valentine's Day" makeup featuring vivid red and bright pink details all over.

According to early reports, the recently unveiled Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Valentine's Day" style is expected to reach the sneaker marketplace sometime later in 2023. However, the specific arrival date remains subject to approval from Jordan Brand, so the exact release date is not yet known.

These stylish brown suede sneakers will be available online in addition to being sold in the physical shops of Nike, the SNKRS app, and retail stores affiliated with the Jordan Brand, with a price tag of $150 for each pair.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Valentine's Day” shoes are accented with bright red hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via JD Sports)

The Air Jordan Zoom CMFT 2 continues the process of reimagining the legendary style by incorporating a variety of unique hues and materials into the design of the shoe. Like other collaborative projects, this series highlights Jordan Brand and Swoosh Label's continued commitment to technological innovation by combining the warmth of Zoom Air padding with Formula 23 foam into a single product.

In this newest iteration, the upper part of the shoe features a smoky black nubuck, which serves as a subdued setting for the shoe's more bright details. This sneaker has elements of scruffy brown suede that give it an opulent appearance in terms of texture.

Furthermore, vivid red accents appear all over the design, including the mid-foot Swoosh, the tongue flap branding tag, and the outer sole unit. A trace of pink mesh at the collar adds a finishing touch of whimsy and a tone of playfulness to the overall ensemble.

A pristine white midsole serves as the foundation for the complete look, providing a polished conclusion to an unconventional palette of colors.

The introduction of the Air Jordan 1 signature silhouette to the sneaker community marked the beginning of a new chapter in the legacy of basketball sneakers. Over the years, the stated sneaker model has been reinterpreted in numerous ways and has constantly impressed its fans worldwide. Nike outlined the origins of the Air Jordan 1 as follows:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

It is anticipated that the "Valentine's Day" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 will be made available for purchase in the later weeks of 2023. Fans who are interested in buying one of these pairs will be able to receive fast updates about the public release timings of the colorway's iteration if they register on the brand's e-commerce site or through the SNKRS app.