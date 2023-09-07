Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Malachite” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Following the teasers of “Aquarius Blue,” “Light Photography,” “Marseille,” “Reverse Grape,” and more iterations of the Nike Air Max Plus sneaker model in the past few weeks, we now have an all-new “Black/Malachite” colorway. This fresh colorway is entirely wrapped up in a Black/White-Malachite-Gum Light Brown color palette.

With numerous variants of the beloved model surfacing almost every week, it seems like the Swoosh label has no plans of slowing down on the Air Max Plus anytime soon.

The official drop date of the new Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Malachite” shoes is currently kept under tight wraps, but sneaker publication Sneaker Bar Detroit suggests that these shoes will be dropped at some point in 2023.

These dark-toned shoes will be available for $175 per pair. They will be offered via the online as well as the offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other authorized retail stores.

Nike Air Max Plus “Black/Malachite” shoes are coupled with stark white sole units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The most recent iteration of Nike's Air Max Plus sneaker perfectly encapsulates the spirit of fall and is part of the company's ongoing attempt to strengthen its seasonal selection of the shoe.

As the base material, the upper portion of this new version is constructed out of a stylish black mesh. Here, the familiar gradient treatment that is typical of the Air Max Plus sneakers has been omitted, as these pairs are designed with a novel approach.

Rather, the gradient is brought to life in the TPU cage covering, where it goes from a striking "Malachite" green on the top to integrating smoothly into the black mudguards underneath it.

The "Malachite" shades of the cage topping are connected to the "piercing white" midsole that sits beneath the foot. This particular midsole also features midfoot shanks along with Air supports that are tinted in green.

To round off the structure's layout, a classic gum rubber outer sole unit serves as the foundation for everything else.

The origins and rise in demand of the trailblazing Air Max tech in the sneaker world has been summarized by Nike in the following words:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly, they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The "Black/Malachite" version of Air Max Plus brings a modern twist to a much-loved essential while also deftly mixing fashion and utility. This fall, it's going to be a mandatory purchase for sneakerheads because of its eye-catching coloring and the distinctive design components it embraces.

Keep yourself updated on the confirmed launch details by signing up on the company’s website or using the brand’s authorized SNKRS app.

Alongside multiple general releases, the Swoosh brand partnered with the renowned streetwear label Patta and FC Barcelona for a joint take on the Air Max Plus model in August this year. This collab pair will be dropped around Christmas time with a $185 price label.