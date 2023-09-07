Air Jordan 38 “Sepia Stone” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand is not showing any signs of slowing down when it comes to developing fresh and interesting palettes and style options of its latest Air Jordan 38 silhouette. The Air Jordan 38 is the most recent sneaker model to be released as part of the Jordan brand numbered series.

After appearing in "Fundamental," "FIBA," "WNBA," and "Aqua" incarnations, the 38th signature shoe is getting ready to rock the sneaker world in "Sepia Stone" ensemble. The latest iteration will be entirely dressed in a Sepia Stone/University Red-Jade Ice-Black palette.

Although the precise release date for the new Nike Air Jordan 38 “Sepia Stone” colorway is kept under covers by the shoe label, they are anticipated to make their debut sometime during the 2023 holiday season. These shoes will be dropped with a fixed price label of $210 for each pair.

Jordanheads and basketball enthusiasts can avail them from the online as well as physical locations of Nike, the SNRKS app, and a couple of associated Jordan Brand sellers following their launch.

Air Jordan 38 “Sepia Stone” shoes are accentuated with hits of University Red and Black

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The Air Jordan numbered sneaker line is undoubtedly the most legendary shoe range in the annals of basketball's long and illustrious history. Keeping up with its reputation and zeal for innovation, the brand is currently at the forefront of technical upheaval, setting the standard for athletes of the next generation.

The Air Jordan 38 is another innovative step forward in that legacy. This sneaker style has cutting-edge plate technology and was inspired by Michael Jordan's exceptional agility.

The "Sepia Stone" version of the Air Jordan 38 features the eponymous sepia stone hues as the primary color, along with university red, jade ice, and black accents.

The upper part of the shoe is constructed entirely out of hairy suede, which almost make one forget that these are athletic shoes.

The rear panels that cover the heel as well as the ankle each feature a different design, such as flowers, fabrics, or stars. The top and the mudguard are separated by University Red piping that continues downward into the mudguard.

The bottom of the extended Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole has been painted black, and there are splatters of white paint across the entire shoe. This particular Air Jordan 38 also stands out because of the translucent jade ice Zoom Strobel Air unit.

The Nike newsroom underlined the glorious journey of Michael Jordan’s titular sneaker label and also stated how the ultramodern Air Jordan 38 silhouette is crafted for the coming generations of athletes.

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork.”

The description further reads:

"Court mobility and creating separation were the focus, harkening back to Jordan’s fadeaway jumper.”

Add the newly arrived AJ 38 “Sepia Stone” iteration to your watchlist, as it will be purchasable later this year. To get on-time alerts about the precise launch date, you can simply register on the Swoosh’s site or use the Nike SNKRS app.