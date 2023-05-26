Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Muslin” Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The famous Air Jordan 1 design is getting a new makeover in the form of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Muslin" sneakers. Sneakerheads will love this pair since the suede, mesh, and Zoom Air cushioning give the sneaker a vintage-inspired look and luxurious, velvety feel. A color scheme of Muslin/Celestial Gold/Black/Vivid Orange/Sail will be used to cover the whole shoe.

Interested buyers can expect the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Muslin" shoes to drop sometime during September 2023. The shoes will be available at Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan retailers both online and in-store. The retail price of $150 is set for each pair of this colorway.

The shoes will have a limited stock, so be sure to keep an eye on the release dates and get ready to cop these cozy kicks.

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Muslin” Celestial Gold Shoes are adorned with bold black accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

A brand-new lifestyle model from Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 combines the iconic elements of the Air Jordan 1 with modern comfort and aesthetic features. The history of the first iconic silhouette is recounted as follows on the website for Michael Jordan's shoe line:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Aviator @MrUnloved1s Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Muslin”

Color: Muslin/Celestial Gold-Black-Vivid Orange-Sail

Style Code: DV1307-100

Release Date: 2023

Price: $150 Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Muslin”Color: Muslin/Celestial Gold-Black-Vivid Orange-SailStyle Code: DV1307-100Release Date: 2023Price: $150 https://t.co/849hqDwJtE

One of the key design elements of the CMFT is that it forgoes the traditional all-leather construction in favor of buttery suede throughout. It comes in a color scheme that is appropriate for Fall. A cutout across the medial and lateral sidewalls proudly displays the Nike Swoosh in celestial gold, working on top of a muslin base.

Vibrant orange paneling accents the heel counter and winged basketball emblem for a distinctly autumnal aesthetic. This pair of AJ 1s, in contrast to standard models, has a Zoom Air midsole for unmatched cushioning. These are encased within Formula 23 units, which will make you feel as if you are walking on a pair of plush clouds if that weren't already comfortable enough.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Muslin” Celestial Gold shoes are a fresh and cozy take on the iconic Air Jordan 1 design. The shoes have a vintage-inspired look with a soft and plush feel, thanks to the suede and mesh materials and the Zoom Air cushioning.

Along with its other impressive features, the shoes also have a unique ankle collar that allows for more movement and ventilation, as well as a removable tag that adds some flair to the tongue flap. The shoes come in a warm and autumnal colorway that suits the season.

Readers who are interested in learning more about this launch and staying up to date can easily register on Nike's official website or download the SNRKS app.

Poll : 0 votes