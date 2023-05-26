"Payment issues" wreck Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Pine Green restock rollout

Two worlds engaged in March with the debut of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green." The duo embraced the chance to enhance the Air Jordan 4 with skate-ready characteristics after redesigning the Air Jordan 1 in previous years. The sneaker has since surpassed estimates of over $500 following a string of releases that sold out, and demand is still rising.

Select Nike SB fans can acquire the pair during a restocked event that Nike just rolled out for those who missed out. Many eagerly awaiting customers are dissatisfied with the restock event, which was set for May 25, 2023, due to payment difficulties they encountered when making their purchases. Many followers complained about the same problem on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Payment errors for Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Pine Green restock disappoint fans

While many fans were excited about the restocking event, some buyers reported payment issues when purchasing the sneaker. According to some users on Twitter, they received Exclusive Access invitations from SNKRS but could not complete their transactions due to errors or glitches in the app.

Some users said their orders were canceled or refunded without explanation, while others said their payments were declined or charged multiple times. Some users also complained about poor customer service from Nike when they tried to resolve their issues.

It is unclear what caused these payment issues or how widespread they are. Some users speculated that it could be due to high traffic volume or security measures on SNKRS. Some users advised others to use PayPal or Apple Pay instead of credit or debit cards to avoid payment problems.

Nike has not officially addressed these payment issues or offered solutions or compensation to affected buyers. However, some users said that they contacted Nike via phone or email and were able to get their orders confirmed or refunded. Some users also said they received confirmation emails from Nike after several hours or days of waiting.

These payment issues caused frustration and disappointment among buyers looking forward to getting their sneakers. Some buyers said they felt cheated or scammed by Nike and vowed not to buy from them again. Others said that they hoped that Nike would fix these issues and improve their service in the future.

More about the eagerly awaited Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Pine Green shoes

One of the most demanded sneakers of 2023 is the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Pine Green. It is a partnership between Jordan Brand, which cherishes Michael Jordan's legacy, and SB, which centers around skateboarding. The sneaker is a mix that caters to fans of both basketball and skateboarding by fusing the iconic Air Jordan 4 style with SB's skate-ready features.

On March 17, 2023, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Pine Green debuted, carrying a $225 suggested retail price. The shoe was created in memory of the late Sandy Bodecker, who had a key role in the introduction of Nike SB and the development of its partnership with Jordan Brand. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Bodecker also enjoyed wearing the Air Jordan 4.

The pair boasts a white leather top with light grey suede panels on the toe box and heel counter. The eyelets, tongue flap label, heel tab, and midsole are accented with pine green, a color that Bodecker loved and used for his personal logo.

The black Swoosh on the tongue flap and the black Jumpman on the heel counter are nods to the partnering labels. The shoe also has a semi-translucent TPU wing on the side, showcasing a co-branded label with Bodecker's signature.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Pine Green shoe is a perfect example of a stylish yet functional shoe. It has been upgraded with Zoom Air technology in the midsole for cushioning and comfort. The outer sole unit is made of gum rubber for grip and durability on various surfaces.

The sneaker comes with an extra pair of green lace loops and a special edition shoe box that features Bodecker's logo and texts. The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Pine Green was a huge hit among sneakerheads and sold out quickly. According to Nike, the restock event was designed to "reward our loyal SB members who we feel will be most inclined to actually skate in the shoes."

The restock event was a rare opportunity for true skate enthusiasts to get their hands on one of the most hyped sneakers of 2023. If you miss out on this restock, try your luck with the resellers, but be ready to pay hefty prices for the pair.

