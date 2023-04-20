Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” shock drop release date and time a “lie”, sneaker community enraged: “Nike trolled everyone”

Although the brand recently gave a hint of dropping the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” via putting a poll on the SNKRS app, it has been reported that the brand is not releasing the pair as per the announcement.

It seems like Nike is in the mood to play with the sneakerheads. On April 20, 2023, fans were waiting on the SNKRS app to get their iconic pair of AJ 1 “Lost and Found” at 11:30 am for $180, but Nike has decided not to release the model yet. Evidently, sneakerheads became furious with the stunt pulled by the brand and are now flooding the social media platforms with their disappointing comments about the sneaker brand.

Stephanie Gabriel @SGabe12 SNKRS restocking Air Jordan 1 Chicago Lost and Found was a lie SNKRS restocking Air Jordan 1 Chicago Lost and Found was a lie 😒

Rozay @sir_rozay1209



#shockdrop Jordan 1 Lost and Found drop did not happen!! Nike trolled everyone Jordan 1 Lost and Found drop did not happen!! Nike trolled everyone#shockdrop

Sneakerheads furious as Nike doesn't stock the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” colorway through their SNKRS app

Scrizyy @Scrizyy 4/20 Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG 'Lost and Found'



SNKRS App Shock Drop 11:40am EST. 4/20 Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG 'Lost and Found' SNKRS App Shock Drop 11:40am EST. https://t.co/OPBoKUFb30

Nike had earlier announced that they will restock Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” on Thursday, April 20, through their SNKRS app to the fans. While fans were eagerly awaiting the restocking of AJ 1 “Lost and Found,” the brand broke the promise, enraging the sneakerheads community in the process.

Some fans are still refeshing the page with a little bit of hope that Nike will actually release the pair soon. However, the brand still hasn't availed it to sneakerheads, making fans disappointed.

Le’Andre add the apostrophe @i_does_diz_24 That Jordan 1 Lost and Found Restock not happening got me mad but laughing at the same time cuz why am I refreshing the SNKRS app like that That Jordan 1 Lost and Found Restock not happening got me mad but laughing at the same time cuz why am I refreshing the SNKRS app like that 😂😂😭😭

Sean Emerson @barbellbarber_ Nah nike got me heated bout these Jordan 1 Lost and Found, finally was gonna cop a pair too… Nah nike got me heated bout these Jordan 1 Lost and Found, finally was gonna cop a pair too…

DB @Iamdanielb_ The Air Jordan 1 lost and found are not coming out. I just talk to nike 🫤🫤 The Air Jordan 1 lost and found are not coming out. I just talk to nike 🫤🫤 https://t.co/tc581DiTUK

Amy @Anylove030 rip I’m not a big shoe person but tiktok told me the Jordan 1 lost and found shoe thingy was gunna have a restock so I really camped the app for it to be fakerip I’m not a big shoe person but tiktok told me the Jordan 1 lost and found shoe thingy was gunna have a restock so I really camped the app for it to be fake 😭 rip

2155056 @i___________l_l Air Jordan 1 "Lost and Found"

リストックないないない Air Jordan 1 "Lost and Found"リストックないないない

Glenn Phillips @Philldog89 So the SNKRS Jordan 1 Lost and found drop was complete bullshit!!Looks like I'll have to trust @stockx not to send me a fake pair! 🙄🤞 @Nike please release these again soon! So the SNKRS Jordan 1 Lost and found drop was complete bullshit!!Looks like I'll have to trust @stockx not to send me a fake pair! 🙄🤞 @Nike please release these again soon!

Realmadrid.pure @Realmadripure I’m still refreshing for the jordan 1 lost and found’s idec I’m still refreshing for the jordan 1 lost and found’s idec 😭

The disappointment level is undeniable, as many fans had hoped to get the sneakers that had been so highly anticipated.

Meanwhile, some people on Twitter are also speculating that the brand has postponed the drop time. As per a few reports detailing on leaked information, the now-revised time for Nike to drop the sneakers on the SNKRS app will be 2:40 EST. However, readers must note that it is not official information.

Kicks By Choice @kicksbychoice Jordan 1 Chicago Lost and Found Restock Delayed Possibly 2:40 EST Jordan 1 Chicago Lost and Found Restock Delayed Possibly 2:40 EST https://t.co/3kXBu2up15

Popularity of the iconic Air Jordan 1 "Lost and Found" sneakers

The Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” was first released in 2022. The colorway was inspired by the Chicago Bulls, the team that Michael Jordan played for. The shoes come with a mismatched box lid to reflect the “lost and found” theme.

While the original release had some glitches, Nike plans to restock the shoes in 2023. Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” were featured in the movie Air, which tells the story of how Nike courted Michael Jordan in 1984. Additionally, the shoes are highly anticipated and have generated buzz around the Jordan brand.

Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan



Keep an on SNKRS website



nike.com/in/launch?s=up… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 244000 pairs of Air Jordan 1 Chicago ‘Lost and Found’ have been restockedKeep an on SNKRS website 244000 pairs of Air Jordan 1 Chicago ‘Lost and Found’ have been restocked Keep an on SNKRS website 💥 nike.com/in/launch?s=up… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YXezHz7b5a

Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 has been released in various colorways, each with its own unique design and appeal. Some of the most popular colorways include the "Chicago" colorway, which features a red and black design, and the "Bred" colorway that is predominantly in black with red accents.

One of the most notable features of the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” is its design, which includes a classic basketball shoe silhouette with a high-top cut and distinctive branding. The shoe is adorned with the signature Nike swoosh on the side and the Air Jordan logo on the ankle collar, giving it a unique and recognizable look.

Looking at the popularity and high demand of Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” it is inevitable for Nike to avoid the disappointment and anger of the fans for not restocking the iconic shoe. Sneakerheads now just have to wait and see what the sportswear label does for their next step.

Poll : 0 votes