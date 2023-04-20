Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” shock drop release date and time a “lie”, sneaker community enraged: “Nike trolled everyone”

Although the brand recently gave a hint of dropping the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” via putting a poll on the SNKRS app, it has been reported that the brand is not releasing the pair as per the announcement.
It seems like Nike is in the mood to play with the sneakerheads. On April 20, 2023, fans were waiting on the SNKRS app to get their iconic pair of AJ 1 “Lost and Found” at 11:30 am for $180, but Nike has decided not to release the model yet. Evidently, sneakerheads became furious with the stunt pulled by the brand and are now flooding the social media platforms with their disappointing comments about the sneaker brand.
Sneakerheads furious as Nike doesn't stock the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” colorway through their SNKRS app
Nike had earlier announced that they will restock Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” on Thursday, April 20, through their SNKRS app to the fans. While fans were eagerly awaiting the restocking of AJ 1 “Lost and Found,” the brand broke the promise, enraging the sneakerheads community in the process.
Some fans are still refeshing the page with a little bit of hope that Nike will actually release the pair soon. However, the brand still hasn't availed it to sneakerheads, making fans disappointed.
The disappointment level is undeniable, as many fans had hoped to get the sneakers that had been so highly anticipated.
Meanwhile, some people on Twitter are also speculating that the brand has postponed the drop time. As per a few reports detailing on leaked information, the now-revised time for Nike to drop the sneakers on the SNKRS app will be 2:40 EST. However, readers must note that it is not official information.
Popularity of the iconic Air Jordan 1 "Lost and Found" sneakers
The Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” was first released in 2022. The colorway was inspired by the Chicago Bulls, the team that Michael Jordan played for. The shoes come with a mismatched box lid to reflect the “lost and found” theme.
While the original release had some glitches, Nike plans to restock the shoes in 2023. Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” were featured in the movie Air, which tells the story of how Nike courted Michael Jordan in 1984. Additionally, the shoes are highly anticipated and have generated buzz around the Jordan brand.
Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 has been released in various colorways, each with its own unique design and appeal. Some of the most popular colorways include the "Chicago" colorway, which features a red and black design, and the "Bred" colorway that is predominantly in black with red accents.
One of the most notable features of the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” is its design, which includes a classic basketball shoe silhouette with a high-top cut and distinctive branding. The shoe is adorned with the signature Nike swoosh on the side and the Air Jordan logo on the ankle collar, giving it a unique and recognizable look.
Looking at the popularity and high demand of Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” it is inevitable for Nike to avoid the disappointment and anger of the fans for not restocking the iconic shoe. Sneakerheads now just have to wait and see what the sportswear label does for their next step.