Air Jordan 1 Low "Lava Glow" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 1 Low is an iconic silhouette that is being offered in a variety of hues, particularly in 2023. The latest addition, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Lava Glow" colorway, has been released and will have a color scheme identical to the Jordan Tatum 1 "Pink Lemonade." The newly launched iteration is entirely dressed in a Lava Glow/White/Barely Volt color palette.

The refreshing Air Jordan 1 Low "Lava Glow" colorway recently entered the sneaker market on July 7, 2023. These low-top basketball sneakers are currently available for purchase via Nike's e-commerce stores, alongside its connected Jordan Brand retail merchants, both offline and online. The pairs are purchasable with a price tag of $120 USD in men's sizing options ranging from US 7 to US 18.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Lava Glow" shoes are covered in a pink lemonade-inspired color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via House of Heat)

Nike's long-term association with basketball icon Michael Jordan began in 1984. It has since made waves in the shoe business with its famous releases in the Air Jordan lineage.

The Air Jordan basketball footwear ancestry began in 1985 with the advent of the Air Jordan 1. Peter Moore, the company's design veteran, created the silhouette. He also created the Dunk shape. The Jordan brand's website describes the history of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker type as follows:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado,” it further continues.

The freshly released Air Jordan 1 Low "Lava Glow" enters the outdoor scene with a burst of color and is ready to turn up the temperatures. The new variant of the low-top style, one of the season's most-coveted styles, returns to turn heads with its youthful vibe.

The shoe features a crisp white leather top as a blank canvas for the eye-catching "Lava Glow" accents. A subdued "Barely Volt" on the Swoosh inserts as well as a jelly rubber sole set off a strong contrast against the white foundation and namesake hues of its surroundings.

To meet seasonal demands, the pair includes breathable mesh tongues, a clever feature that adds to the visual appeal and improves comfort.

The description of this colorway on Nike's website reads:

"Every time the AJ1 gets a remake, you get the classic sneaker in new colors and textures for a fresh look with a familiar feel. Premium materials and accents give modern expression to an all-time favorite. Do you think this pair will be your new fave?"

Don't pass up the freshly released Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Lava Glow" colorway, which is now available for purchase. Those who want to get their hands on future iterations of the silhouette must either sign up on Nike's official website or use the SNKRS app for instant notifications.

