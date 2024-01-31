Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Legend Light Brown” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Legend Light Brown” rendition recently made its debut online. These women's exclusive shoes are adorned with metallic gold accents all over. The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Legend Light Brown” shoes are anticipated to enter the market sometime around the coming weeks of summer 2024.

Reportedly, these pairs will be offered at a price of $135 per pair, and they will be sold via online as well as offline sites of Nike, alongside a bunch of affiliated Jordan Brand sellers. Sneakerheads should note that the official release date has not yet been disclosed by Jordan Brand.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Legend Light Brown” sneakers replaces the conventional nylon label

Closer at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG has been reimagined for ladies with an air of refinement as a component of the "Method of Make" collection that the Jordan label is releasing. This model, which features intriguing Legend Light Brown and Metallic Gold coloring, elevates the AJ1 Low sneaker design, bridging the divide between subculture and luxurious fashion.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG, which is soaked in a bright brown shade, serves as the canvas for other details added to this basketball sneaker. Following in the footprints of the Air Jordan 1 High MM, this variation, which is a component of the "Method of Make" line, uses the world of upmarket products as its source of influence.

A number of substantial changes have been made in accordance with the "Method of Make" philosophy, while the classic appearance of the 1985 version has been preserved. The recognizable Swoosh design goes through a significant change, becoming a thin golden trim that is reminiscent of the delicate mastery that can be spotted on high-end handbags through this alteration.

A gilded AIR JORDAN tag, which adds a sense of lavishness, replaces the conventional nylon label on the tongue, which follows suit with the rest of the sneakers.

A look at heels and tongues of the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

In addition, the Wings logo has been given a sophisticated makeover, and it has been recreated as a fine metal insignia, which contributes to its luxury appeal. A distinctive texture that is evocative of Prada's well-known Saffiano leather is featured on the exterior.

This texture is emphasized by visible, thick stitching that integrates various components of the footwear in a seamless manner, beginning with the lateral toe and continuing all the way to the medial quarter and heel.

The customized shoe box made for these sneakers highlights the purpose of the Method of Make version of the Air Jordan 1 model in the following words:

“Air Jordan 1 represents the pinnacle of original design and creative innovation. The “Method of Make” (MM) edition pays homage to the legendary silhouette using cultural and trend-right inspiration points to reinvent the iconic construction.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan Method of Make “Legend Light Brown” colorway, which will reportedly arrive for purchase in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Those interested in getting their hands on these low-tops are advised to follow Nike’s site or install the SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.

Read more: Air Jordan 1 Low "Method of Make" Lucky Green shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Besides the “Legend Light Brown” colorway, Jordan Brand will also offer the “Perfect Pink” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make model. These sneakers will be sold via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of their linked merchants. They are marked with a selling price label of $135 per pair.