Air Jordan 1 Low "Navy Red Gold" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike never tires of updating the Air Jordan 1—which is Michael Jordan's first trademark sneaker form—with new color combinations and redesigns. The company's creative team has been focusing on expanding its assortment of low-top shoes, so they're releasing a "Navy Red Gold" version of the sneaker to reflect that.

According to Sneaker News, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Navy Red Gold" model is expected to be released sometime during the initial months of 2024. However, sneakerheads should note that the official release date is being kept under wraps for the time being.

These shoes will be made available via the SNKRS app, Nike's online and physical stores, as well as a number of affiliated Jordan brand dealers. They will be labeled with a price tag of $115 for each pair.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Navy Red Gold” shoes are finished off with white sole units

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 Low is a shape that has gracefully and effectively made the transition from being best for hardwood surfaces to a street fashion staple.

It is now getting ready to commemorate the year 2024 in magnificent style by releasing an entirely fresh colorway that features an exclusive mix of exquisite golds, deep reds, and an exciting navy nubuck top. This colorway conjures up an element of opulence that is motivated by the Lunar New Year.

As one delves deeper into the structure's layout, they can discover it combines elements of vintage characteristics with modifications that are more modern. However, this pair of Jordan 1 Lows is not your average Jordan 1 Low since it has an imprinted gold trim along with boro-style embroidery on the Swoosh inserts. This creates an eye-catching distinction that isolates this set from other Jordan 1 Lows.

The application of gold embraces the markings all over the shoe, which offers a sense of luxury and depth to the entire look of the product. Rich navy serves as a backdrop, which allows the gold embellishments to completely shine as well as draw attention to themselves.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via Nike)

The look is finished off with a white and navy sole unit that is both simple and sophisticated. This gives the design a polished and well-balanced appearance.

The Air Jordan 1 shoe's structure has been redesigned many times since its release. Sneakerheads love high, low, mid, CMFT, KO, Elevate, and other AJ1 types. Nike stresses sneaker history when presenting this popular design:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues as,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Navy Red Gold" shoes that will be sold in the following year. Fans of Jordan sneakers and those interested in acquiring them are recommended to stay tuned to the homepage of Nike or get the SNKRS app in order to receive prompt updates on the confirmed release date and arrival of the shoes.