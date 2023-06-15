Air Jordan 1 Low "White Black" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 1 Low is a timeless classic. Its low-cut style dates back to 1985 and has a devoted following. The Air Jordan 1 Low "White Black" combines a classic aesthetic with Jordan Brand's signature high level of comfort. According to the famous sneaker news outlet Sole Retriever, the recently unveiled Air Jordan 1 Low "White Black" version is anticipated to go on sale sometime around the spring of next year.

Every pair of these stylish basketball sneakers will be priced at $115 for men and $90 for sizes suitable for grade school. Therefore, sneakerheads looking for typical white and black shoes may find them on Nike, the SNKRS app, and a variety of other retail websites in addition to physical locations.

Air Jordan 1 Low "White Black" shoes appear inspired by the popular Panda colorway of the silhouette

Here's another look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Nike)

Michael Jordan, an accomplished athlete of the Chicago Bulls, earned a multi-year deal with Nike in 1984, cementing a connection between the worlds of sneakers, fashion, and sports. The classic Air Jordan trademark sneakers, which are presently the most celebrated footwear line by any hoops player, were first introduced by the team after they came together.

With the introduction of their first signature shoe model, the Air Jordan 1, in 1985, the two partners established their Air Jordan shoe line. The dynamic duo's first pair of sneakers have remained an indisputable fixture in the streetwear industry for over thirty years and they still look great. The Nike website describes the AJ1 sneaker model and its impact as follows:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential."

It further continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

Jordanheads are always on the lookout for the ideal seasonal sneakers as summer arrives. Hence, Jordan Brand has something timeless and unique for eager fans that will be dropped in 2024: a new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low. It celebrates the understated yet incredibly elegant black-and-white color combination.

At first sight, one could assume that the "Panda" blocking would be used once more, but this Air Jordan 1 Low strives to be different. This version employs black accents sparingly, focusing them on the back of the sneaker rather than an evenly distributed black and white spread. The internal liners are the same sleek black color as the Swoosh and collar area, as well as the heel cap.

Take a look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via Nike)

While the rest of the footwear is covered in spotless white, the rubber outer sole units are also clothed in black to give the sneaker a solid appearance.

Watch out for the newly revealed Air Jordan 1 Low "White Black" athletic footwear, which is scheduled to go on sale early next year. If you are worried about missing out, register on the Nike website as well as use the SNKRS app to get timely information on the shoe's debut dates.

