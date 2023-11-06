Air Jordan 1 Mid “Passport” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike’s Jordan brand has been incessantly working on its kids exclusive roster, and its recent efforts result in the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Passport” colorway. The newly created “Passport” colorway seems to be inspired by the US passport with stamps printed all over.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Passport” shoes are projected to be offered sometime during the starting months of 2024, as per Sneaker News. Remember that the official launch date is currently under covers.

These sneakers will be released in grade school sizing options via the online as well as physical stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected Jordan brand sellers.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Passport” shoes are dressed in sail tones with crimson and black accents all over

Here's another look at the upcoming AJ1 Mid sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

This Air Jordan 1 Mid seems like it's taken a number of landings all across the globe, as indicated by the many stamps that adorn its off-white, paper-reminiscent underlays. The design of this Air Jordan 1 Mid was heavily influenced by the aesthetic of the United States passport.

On top of that, the patterned leathers, crimson highlights, and gilt insignia all refer to the aforementioned paperwork. These are references to numerous of the features that are signature to its creation as well as its design.

The toe box features sail tones that are surrounded by faded black mudguards. The tongue flaps as well as the laterals are constructed using similar sail tones. Around the tongue areas, the rough black eyelets along with black lace sets add further to the themed appearance of this Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette.

These tongues are further accentuated with crimson Jumpman labels for more detailing. Metallic gold accents are the standout elements of this shoe that appear on the lateral Swooshes and the Air Wing logo on the side panels. These swooshes on the sides are outlined with black hues.

Rounding out these mid-cut sneakers are the sail midsoles, which are brilliantly combined with the crimson outer sole units.

The structure of the Air Jordan 1 footwear has been reimagined countless times ever since it was first released in the footwear industry. Sneakerheads have embraced various styles of the AJ1 silhouette, including high, low, mid, CMFT, KO, Elevate, and more.

When presenting this well-liked design, Nike emphasizes the history of the sneaker as a focal point:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

Take a closer look at the side panels of the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

It continues as:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Watch out for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Stamp" sneakers that will be available later on in the year. Fans of Jordan shoes and anyone else who is interested in purchasing them are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh's official site or install the SNKRS app for quick updates on their confirmed launch date and arrival.