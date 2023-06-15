Air Jordan 1 Mid “White Dune Red” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh's primary offshoot Jordan Brand intends to put the Air Jordan 1's mid-top design in the forefront over the course of the upcoming year, with multiple new colorways recently appearing online. The newest colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid in "White Dune Red" will be added to these variations.

The upcoming variant of AJ 1 Mid shoes are all set to arrive on the shelves sometime during February 2024, as reported by the popular sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever. Those who are interested in getting their hands on these mid-top shoes can find them on the online store of the brand, the in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other Jordan Brand retail shops.

The footwear pieces will be dropped in variety of size options, including men's, grade school, preschool, and toddler/infant sizes. While the first two options are marked with a fixed price tags of $135 and $120 per pair, the next two smaller variants will be sold for $80 and $65, respectively.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “White Dune Red” shoes are covered in premium leather overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

In 1984, the Beaverton-based label gave NBA legend Michael Jordan the chance to create a trademark brand as part of a lifetime contract. The spirited duo's Air Jordan shoe lineage helped to irrevocably bind the worlds of sneakers and fashion together in the process.

One of the most popular sneakers, the Air Jordan 1, debuted in 1985 and marked the beginning of the Air Jordan shoe lineage. Peter Moore, who previously created the well-known Dunk sneaker style for the swoosh brand, created the silhouette.

The origins and formation of the legendary first silhouette is mentioned on the Jordan Brand's label as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Take a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The page then goes on to discuss the legendary pair that bears the athlete's name, writing:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Despite being regarded as the Jordan family's black sheep, the Air Jordan 1 Mid retains a position in the shoe world. It has served as a blank canvas for numerous palettes as well as partnerships. Moreover, it might make a major statement next spring when Jordan Brand covers the model in "White Dune Red."

Take a look at the outsoles of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The overwhelming majority of this AJ1 Mid is dressed in white. The mudguard, toebox, eyestays, quarter panel, heel, as well as collar topping are all in the white hue. Meanwhile, the tongue Jumpman Air logos, sockliner, Wings emblem, collar, and the swoosh logo all have Dune Red highlights. This fashionable combo is set on a sail midsole, offering it a weathered, vintage appearance. Lastly, the style is completed by the crimson outsole.

Mark the calendars for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Dune Red" sneakers that will go on sale in the following year. Readers who don't want to miss out on the debut can register on the official Nike website or download the SNKRS app from the Swoosh to receive immediate alerts as soon as the sneaker is available.

