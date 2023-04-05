Air Jordan 1 MM High "Galactic Jade" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jordan brand's latest innovative women-only model, the Air Jordan 1 MM High, is set to make its debut around the holidays, joining the likes of Zoom CMFT and Air Jordan 1 Elevate.

The AJ 1 MM High "Coconut Milk" is a modern and stylish interpretation of the traditional silhouette that displays the brand's ingenuity and creativity. Most recently, the stylish "Galactic Jade" variant of the shoe was unveiled alongside the "Coconut Milk" counterpart.

The Air Jordan 1 MM High Galactic Jade will be released during the Holiday 2023 season at select Air Jordan retailers and Nike.com. The retail price will be $155 USD. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1 and want to try something different and daring, this is the shoe for you.

Air Jordan 1 MM High “Galactic Jade” shoes are adorned with layered overlays

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic and influential sneakers of all time. It was the first signature shoe of Michael Jordan, the basketball legend who revolutionized the game and the culture. The website for Michael Jordan's shoe brand shares information on the history of how the well-known silhouette was made. It reads:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The AJ 1 has been reimagined and reinvented many times over the years, adapting to different trends and styles. But for the Holiday 2023 season, Nike is introducing a new and fresh version of AJ 1 exclusively for women: the Air Jordan 1 MM High Galactic Jade. The Galactic Jade is part of a new women's exclusive collection that will debut later this year.

The Air Jordan 1 MM High shoe is not your typical AJ 1. It features a unique design that combines tumbled leather and canvas materials, creating a textured and layered look. The overlays are exaggerated and protruding, giving the shoe a bold and multi-dimensional appearance.

The colorway is also eye-catching, with a combination of Galactic Jade, Desert, and plum tones. The Galactic Jade is a dark green hue that covers the mudguard and the upper ankle, while the Desert is a beige color that accents the Swoosh and the winged logo. The plum is a purple shade that contrasts with the white canvas on the quarters, toes, and collars.

The shoe is a new model that aims to bring new life and innovation to the classic silhouette. It is a sneaker that celebrates women's empowerment and creativity, while honoring the legacy of Michael Jordan and his iconic shoe.

Watch for the upcoming release of the new AJ 1 MM "Galactic Jade" colorway this year. Sign up on the company's website or through the SNKRS app to quickly receive updates on the dates of the actual release and more information.

