Air Jordan 1 MM "Sport Red" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 has established itself as an iconic symbol within the sneaker community. With the approaching spring of 2024, sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to another beautiful addition to the extensive AJ1 catalog. The Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High "Sport Red" sneakers are poised to make a lasting impression.

The sneakers, explicitly created for women, feature elements inspired by iconic OG color schemes. The Swoosh label has yet to announce an official release date for the women-exclusive Air Jordan 1 MM High "Sport Red" sneakers. As per reputable media source Sneaker Bar Detroit, it has been speculated that the planned arrival of this particular pair is slated for spring 2024.

The sneakers will be released on Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and certain Jordan Brand retailers. They will be priced at $155 per pair for women's sizes.

Air Jordan 1 MM "Sport Red" shoes are combined with black and sail hues

Upon initial observation, the AJ1 MM High "Sport Red" points out elements inspired by the 1980s, yet upon closer examination, it becomes evident that it incorporates contemporary fashion-forward elements. This women's Air Jordan 1 boasts a riveting color scheme, highlighting Sport Red, Dune Red, Black, and Sail.

The design of this footwear exhibits a combination of tumbled leather and canvas-like materials, resulting in a distinctive layered look that effortlessly incorporates different shades of red. The vibrant red color on the toebox seamlessly transitions into the iconic Swoosh, creating a striking contrast with the different shades of red on the heel, collar overlay, and lower eyestay.

The black tongue and eyestays provide a sophisticated backdrop for the vibrant red laces, creating a striking visual impact.

Key features of these sneakers include a soft cushioned tongue for enhanced comfort, the coveted Air Jordan Wings logo adorning the ankle, and prominent Nike branding displayed on both the insoles and outsole. The midfoot panel and collar underlay feature a sail hue, adding a harmonious touch to the overall design.

The shoe features thick tumbled leather on the sides, complemented by meticulously stitched swooshes, enhancing its overall aesthetic with a touch of sophistication. The sail midsole complements the red rubber outsole, completing the sneaker's visually appealing design.

The Air Jordan 1 is among the cream-of-the-crop sneaker models from Nike. The shoe is the inaugural signature sneaker of Michael Jordan, the legendary basketball player and worldwide sensation. This footwear has a rich heritage that is closely tied to Michael Jordan. Nike presents this heritage connection in the following words:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The Air Jordan 1 MM series is a recent addition to the Jordan Brand sneaker lineup, released in fall 2023. The abbreviation "MM" in this context refers to "Mixed Materials." These sneakers showcase a blend of tumbled leather and canvas-like fabrics on the upper, creating a layered and deconstructed aesthetic.

The AJ1 MM High "Sport Red" sneakers combine classic and contemporary elements, providing a unique interpretation of the timeless Jordan Brand model. To stay informed about official launch dates, one can register on the brand's website or install the SNKRS app.