Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Cool Grey" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is known for consistently developing contemporary styles of its classic models, one example of which is the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low shoe. Most recently, this silhouette has emerged in a “Cool Grey” ensemble.

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “Cool Grey” shoes are anticipated to hit the shelves sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sneaker News. It’s crucial to remember that the actual launch date of these shoes is pending confirmation from the shoe brand.

These low-top shoes will reportedly be offered for a selling price of $130 for each pair. They are rumored to be made available for purchase via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, alongside a bunch of its affiliated sellers.

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “Cool Grey” sneakers are complimented with icy-blue outsoles

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Taking design cues from the original Air Jordan 11, the CMFT Low will present sneaker lovers with a new "Cool Grey" colorway in 2024.

The shoe combines mesh, rolled leather, and patent leather in various hues of grey. First comes the patent grey leather panels form the mudguards of these sneakers, which attract the most attention. The lateral sides of these patent leathers feature perforations.

Its perforations let air flow in, and the combination of a Zoom Air unit, with a cushioned midsole, makes for a lightweight, responsive shoe. Similar perforations also appear on insoles that are imprinted with the Jumpman logo on one shoe and CMFT lettering on the other.

Final touches include a pair of crisp white lace fasteners and a see-through outer sole unit with an icy-blue finish, taking design cues from the original Jordan 11 sneaker model.

Over the course of several years, Jordan Brand continued to release a plethora of designs, including low-top and CMFT versions of the eleventh trademark silhouette, among many others. Nike's Jordan page elaborates on the origins of the AJ11, stating:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

It continues:

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam.”

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

Keep an eye out for the next Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “Cool Grey” shoes that will reportedly be available for purchase in the next few weeks. Jordanheads and other sneaker fans are advised to stay connected with Nike’s site and its SNKRS app for timely updates on the arrival of the pairs.

In addition to the CMFT version of the AJ11 shoes, Jordan Brand is also expected to offer a chic “Bred Velvet” colorway of the Air Jordan 11 sometime during the holiday season of 2024.

The early mockup image of this shoe was most recently shared by Zsneakerheadz and SneakerFiles. These shoes will come with a $230 price tag and are anticipated to be traded via the online and offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of partnering sellers.