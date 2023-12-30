Air Jordan 13 “Chutney” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Following the recent debut of Air Jordan 1 High “Black Toe” and Air Jordan 4 “Fear” sneakers, the Air Jordan 13 “Chutney” colorway will also join Jordan Brand’s holiday 2024 roster. The early mockup of the “Chutney” iteration was most recently shared by popular Jordan Brand insiders Sneaker Files and Zsneakerheadz.

The Air Jordan 13 “Chutney” colorway is anticipated to reappear in the footwear world sometime during the holiday season 2024, as per preliminary reports from Zsneakerheadz and SneakerFiles. It’s crucial to remember that the official launch details are kept hidden by Jordan Business as of now.

These shoes are expected to be offered via the digital as well as the physical storefronts of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated Jordan Brand retail merchants.

Air Jordan 13 “Chutney” shoes are coupled with bold black accents all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker mockup (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

In 2024, the Air Jordan 13 "Chutney" will be back for another round of releases around the Christmas season. A slightly non-traditional take on this timeless colorway is expected to be released by the Air Jordan Brand in the form of a mid-top version this time around.

The "Chutney" Jordan 13 Low had an impressive comeback to its heritage in 2017 after making its debut in the market as a low-top in 1998.

Prepare yourself for an entirely novel approach with the mid-top variant, which will be released in 2024.

Like the previous versions, the forthcoming shoe will also be dressed in a chic color combination of black and chutney. This Air Jordan 13 colorway features chutney tones across the nubuck panels, loaded with the recognizable dimples that are characteristic of the company's thirteenth signature silhouette.

Here, the lower sections, the medial side, the tongue flap, and the heel counters are all covered in the eponymous chutney hues. Even some parts of the toe box feature this color, along with bold black accents that perfectly complement the design.

The characteristic holographic eye embellishment will appear on the ankle of the 2024 edition. Rounding out the sneakers are the Chutney hue details on the rubber outer sole unit, which contrasts with the black pods. These outer sole units are molded in a form inspired by the panther paw.

Here is a comprehensive rundown of the Air Jordan 13, as documented on the Jordan Brand's official website:

“Michael Jordan's creative dexterity and stealth put his opponents on edge and threw them off balance, earning him the infamous nickname "Black Cat". Throughout the 1997-98 season Jordan consistently outmaneuvered his rivals with a remarkable deftness all his own.”

It further continues as:

“Appropriately inspired by a panther's predatory nature, Tinker harnessed its tenacity to create the Air Jordan XIII. The shoe featured an unconventional holographic eye and an outsole resembling a panther paw. The AJ XIlI also featured innovations like a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air, to give players the agility of a cat.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 13 “Chutney” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming year. Jordanheads and other sneaker fans are advised to stay tuned to Nike’s website or use the SNKRS app for regular updates on the arrival of these shoes.