Nike Air Jordan 5 Low "Chutney" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan have continued to give banger retro releases throughout 2023. Earlier this year, the Jordan label announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" in celebration of the MJ's jersey number "23." The duo's collaborative shoes have continued to rule the sneaker market for almost four decades.

The Air Jordan 5 "Chutney" sneakers will be released as a part of Fall 2023 Jordan Brand lineup, which have been planned for the season. The shoes hasn't received an official imagery by the Swoosh label yet. However, multiple media outlets, such as ZSneakerheads, have made mock images for the colorway.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 5 Low "Chutney" sneakers will soon be revealed by the Swoosh label. According to the media outlet Nice Kicks, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on September 21, 2023. The silhouette will be sold at $180 in women's sizes.

Nike Air Jordan 5 Low "Chutney" sneakers will be released as a part of the Fall 2023 retro lineup

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 5 Low "Chutney" sneakers will be released as a part of the Fall 2023 retro lineup (Image via Sole Retriever)

Michael Jordan's eponymous footwear label has continued to merge the fashion and streetwear scenes into the basketball world for a long time. The label's signature Air Jordan sneaker lineage was kick-started in 1985 with the release of the Air Jordan 1, and it has continued to grow, with the latest model being Air Jordan 37.

The label has continued to add multiple makeovers on the sneaker models, and the latest to make an appearance is the Air Jordan 5, which has received a good amount og spotlight in recent years. The sneaker model will now receive a "Chutney" makeover.

The Air Jordan 5 sneaker model was released in 1990, which the Nike site introduces by talking about Michael Jordan's achievements in 1989-90. The brand then mentions how designer Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from his matches and American World War II fighter planes to create this model.

"In his 1989-1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole."

The latest Air Jordan 5 Low "Chutney" sneaker comes clad in Chutney/Black color scheme. The low-cut variation is expected to be released in a warm yellow hue as the titular color. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of nubuck material, which is a mix of leather and suede.

Most of the shoe comes in a yellow hue, which contrasts with the black shade. The black hue is placed upon the laces and sole unit. It further corresponds with the Jumpman branding on the heel and the tongue lining.

The sole unit and laces add contrast in “Black,” which corresponds with the tongue lining and Jumpman on the heel. Moreover, the colorway is inspired by the retro Air Jordan 13 Low "Chutney" sneaker model from 2017.

