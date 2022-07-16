Where to buy Air Jordan 5 Low Expression shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Tinker Hatfield’s beloved Air Jordan 5 sneakers are ready for a new makeover. Crafted exclusively for women, the upcoming release involves the low-cut style of the silhouette. The Air Jordan 5 Low “Expression” iteration is set to release on September 10, 2022.

Covered with creamy white overlays, these units will be purchasable from Nike’s SNKRS app and a few partnering retail outlets. They will be priced at $180 for each pair.

Air Jordan 5 Low gets an "Expression" makeover with graphic overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Air Jordan 5 Low Expression shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The last few months have seen the Air Jordan 5 colorways, namely “Regal Pink,” “Green Bean,” “Pinksicle,” and “Concord,” receiving a lot of attention from sneakerheads. These variants, while popular, featured fewer low-cut styles, which is why Nike is now getting ready to release the Air Jordan 5 Low “Expression” iteration.

The Jordan Brand’s website describes the evolution of the fifth silhouette in the series in eloquent terms. MJ's gameplay was the clear inspiration behind this model.

"In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

Tinker Hatfield managed to capture the spirit of Jordan's playing style and create the iconic shoes we now know and love.

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

The "Expression" iteration was recently teased on social media by the reliable Jordan insider, @ZSneakerheadz. They also mentioned the release date and price for the upcoming sneakers.

How does the new pair look?

The uppers are made with off-white premium suede and they feature the characteristic blackish-gray print. The abstract pattern is reminiscent of brush strokes.

The printed sections are juxtaposed against the solid cream white laces, eyelets, and lace fasteners. The textile tongue flaps feature TPU netting on top, and similar fittings are prominent on the lateral sides of these sneakers. Near to the collars, the tongue flaps are embroidered with bold black Jumpman insignia, which are repeated on the insoles of the sneakers.

小言 @ko_go_to The Air Jordan 5 Low “Expression” is a brand new women’s exclusive colorway that will be releasing during Fall 2022.＞＞



Air Jordan 5 Low WMNS “Expression”

Style Code: DA8016-100

Release Date: September 10, 2022

Price: $180 The Air Jordan 5 Low “Expression” is a brand new women’s exclusive colorway that will be releasing during Fall 2022.＞＞Air Jordan 5 Low WMNS “Expression”Style Code: DA8016-100Release Date: September 10, 2022Price: $180 https://t.co/52jxRzBkEZ

On the outside, the collars feature the abstract pattern while the heel counters feature Jumpman emblems. The serrated design of the the sole units is quite eye-catching as it is outlined with silver. Finally, the off-white midsoles perfectly line up with the frosty outer sole units.

If you want to add these sneakers to your shoe wardrobe, mark your calenders for September 10, 2022, which is when the Air Jordan 5 Low “Expression” shoe is set to drop. Priced at $180 each, they will be available on Nike's official website for easy access. You can also get them via a few other selected retailers.

