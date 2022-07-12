Sneaker release dates July 10-16 (week 2) 2022 

We are in the second week of July 2022, and this week's sneaker releases are already garnering a lot of attention from the sneakerheads. We will witness great drops from major shoe labels, including Nike, Adidas, PUMA, and Converse.

Even luxury designs by Rick Owens will be offered this week in collaboration with Converse. Furthermore, the player's signature silhouettes like Adidas Dame 8, PUMA MB.01 Lo, and Nike LeBron 3 are scheduled for this week in fresh colorways. Here's the list of some of the best releases arriving in week 2 of July 2022.

Top sneaker drops of July week 2: A mix of old and new designs

1) Adidas Dame 8 "Aqua"

Longtime collaborators Damian Lillard and Adidas are reuniting this season for the release of their new Adidas Dame 8 shoe. The refreshing Aqua colorway of the shoe dropped on July 10, 2022. Priced at $120, the footwear pieces will be delivered via the shopping site of Adidas.

2) Rick Owens x Converse TURBODRK

Take a closer at the impending sneaker colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The high-end fashion label Rick Owens has teamed up with the sneaker company Converse to launch their TURBODRK footwear edition. This collection is slated to drop on July 12, 2022, at 10.00 am EDT. The low-cut variant is priced at $165, whereas the high-top style will be marketed for $170. The e-commerce stores of Converse will offer these units.

While the low-cut is "Metallic Silver," the high-top shoes are bold "Black" in color. These shoes are fashioned with lacquered denim textiles that add a sheeny finish to their uppers. Rick Owens' elongated tongue flaps add o to the appearance of these pairs. These shoes are finished with "TURBODRK" and "DRKSHDW" markings.

3) Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Barbershop

LeBron James' third signature shoe will arrive in a "Barbershop" makeup on July 13, 2022. These stylish designs by the dynamic duo will be priced at $185 per pair. They will be traded via Nike's SNKRS app and authorized retailers.

4) PUMA MB.01 Lo "Team Colors" pack

Sneaker offerings of the collaboration (Image via Sportskeeda)

LaMelo Ball and PUMA are undoubtedly among the most sought-after collaborations. The long-standing partners have once again come together for the new colorways of their recently developed silhouette, dubbed MB.01 Lo. This three-piece LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 Lo "Team Colors" edition will arrive on July 13, 2022. Each pair of this lineup will be priced at $120.

The three new variants, Bright Red, Royal Blue, and Triple White, are set to kick off the portfolio of the partners' new shoe designs.

5) Nike Dunk High Laser Blue

Nike has given its Dunk High silhouette a "Laser Blue" upgrade to bring in the old-school-inspired footwear. These sneakers will be made public on July 13, 2022, at 7:30 pm GMT+5:30. You can buy them from Nike's SNKRS app and online retailers for $110 per pair.

These shoes are entirely made of leathery uppers of blue and white colors. These two-toned pairs are a nod to old school color scheme.

6) Nike SB Dunk High "New York Mets"

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The forthcoming Nike SB Dunk High "New York Mets" sneakers have been in the news since the beginning of 2022. After long delays and speculations, they are finally dropping on July 14, 2022. Marked at $125, these pairs will be sold on the shopping websites of Nike and other authorized retail sellers.

These shoes sport gray uppers composed of fine meshes and premium suedes. The pair boasts a substantial blue swoosh at the medial side, outlined with vibrant orange hues. These colors are inspired by the New York Mets' color palette. They are finished off with white midsoles and gum outer sole units.

7) Nike SB Dunk Low "Phillies"

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks



July 14th Nike SB Dunk Low “Phillies” 🥶July 14th Nike SB Dunk Low “Phillies” 🥶⚾️📅 July 14th https://t.co/gL6McuLzX9

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Phillies" rendition, which made headlines earlier in March this year, is now getting ready to be released on July 14, 2022. Priced at $115 per pair, these skateboarding shoes will be sold via the Nike SB skate shop alongside its other affiliated sellers.

Covered with blue suedes and nubucks all over, these pairs are adorned with maroon swooshes on the laterals, dedicated to Phillie's color scheme.

8) Stadium Goods x K-Swiss

Farfetch's subsidiary Stadium Goods partnered with a California-headquartered footwear label K-Swiss to release their new Si-18 International silhouette. The shoes, originally developed by K-Swiss, will be revamped by the partners after a decade-long break. Scheduled for July 14, 2022, these $135 shoes will be sold via the e-commerce website of both partners.

9) Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Recess"

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks



July 15th Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Recess"July 15th Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Recess"📅 July 15th https://t.co/ywoGI3lZU4

James Whitner's streetwear fashion label Social Status joined forces with Nike for their fresh take on the latter's Air Max Penny 1 silhouette. Arriving on July 15, 2022, these pairs will be sold via the shopping website of Social Status. The duo has designed two colorways, each of which will cost you $190 per pair. Dubbed "Recess," the two variants, Desert Sand and Black will be offered under this edition.

10) Nike Air Force 1 Low "LA Flea"

Take a detailed look at the Air Force 1 Low LA Flea sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the very beginning of 2022, Nike has been tirelessly working on broadening the already extensive catalog of its highly acclaimed Air Force 1 silhouette. For this reason, the shoe company will debut its Air Force 1 Low "LA Flea" footwear pieces on July 16, 2022. They will be offered in full family sizes at $140 per pair. Nike's shopping website, as well as other chosen locations, will be providing these units.

The pair boasts a DIY look that is unique and stylish, drawing design inspiration from the Flea market of Los Angeles. They are crafted with handmade patchwork detailing.

11) Nike Air Trainer 1 "Midnight Navy"

On July 16, 2022, Nike is revisiting its classic release of 1988 by re-releasing the Nike Air Trainer 1 "Midnight Navy" iteration. These shoes will be resurrected with the price tag of $125 for each pair, which will be sold by the e-commerce sites of Nike's SNKRS app and other chosen retail stores.

