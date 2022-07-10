Where to buy Stadium Goods x K-Swiss sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Farfetch-owned company, Stadium Goods, is collaborating with California-based shoe label, K-Swiss. The sneaker marketplace's Stadium Goods label will collaborate via its Stadium luxury streetwear imprint. It will reimagine a classic K-Swiss silhouette using a previous long-lost sample as its inspiration.

According to the label Stadium luxury streetwear imprint, an archived sample of the K-Swiss' Si-18 International silhouette, which hasn't been released or seen in more than a decade, was discovered by the California-based footwear label K-Swiss in a warehouse.

Thus, to reimagine the shoes, the two labels collaborated for a new iteration of the Si-18 International. It is slated to be released on the labels' official e-commerce sites on July 14, 2022.

More about the upcoming reimagined Stadium Goods x K-Swiss' Si-18 International sneakers

After the K-Swiss label found their decade-old shoe Si-18 International silhouette sample, they immediately started restoring them. As the sample sneakers were being restored, the label was in conversation with Stadium goods, and ultimately the dynamic duo decided to debut the shoe with their collaborative efforts.

The Stadium Goods site describes the collaboration as:

"The STADIUM x K-Swiss Si-18 International Heritage is our collaboration with the veteran California-based footwear brand on the classic tennis shoe. Our take on K-Swiss’s timeless low-top silhouette retains its original color block, and updates the look with modifications that salute our home base of New York City."

K-Swiss' Global Brands' senior designer of collaboration, Jon Tang, had this to say about the upcoming collaboration:

“The Si-18 International is one of the most iconic tennis styles of all time. If you played tennis in the ’90s and early 2000s, you knew this was the tennis shoe. It’s also a pillar in the sneaker and streetwear community and this collaboration illustrates K-Swiss’ vintage style but with Stadium Goods’ modern approach.”

He further spoke about how the collaborative shoe will help preserve the rich heritage of the California-based footwear label:

“At K-Swiss we strive to ‘look back, live forward,’ and this collaboration allows us to not only preserve our rich heritage but also gives us an opportunity to introduce it to a new audience of sneaker enthusiasts and tennis aficionados.”

The Stadium Good VP of brand creative and the head designer, Greig Bennett, also expressed his excitement for the collaboration:

“With this cornerstone collab, Stadium Goods is thrilled to partner with K-Swiss on a style we know our customers will love. The vintage feel and classic tennis silhouette made sense with our modern Stadium brand aesthetic and lifestyle, and we can’t wait to celebrate the partnership with an install at our Chicago store.”

For the collaborative shoes, the duo decided to use the OG color-blocking scheme and added a vintage aesthetic to the shoe, which matches the 1990's sample.

The special release uses a white/green/purple color scheme as a nod to the California-based shoe label's tennis heritage. The colorway is further a nod to the bright colors of the clay courts and their backdrops to compliment the overall clean white uppers.

Si-18 International Paris Clay sneakers (Image via KSwiss)

The green and purple accents are seen over the tongues, outsoles, and the heels, which allude to bright colors. The lace eyelets of the sneakers feature metallic gold D-rings, which the outsoles are constructed out of lightweight rubber.

The midsoles opt for an EVA sole to provide more comfortable and sturdy fit. The pair are also accompanied with a custom hang tag, which resembles the original D-R cinch lacing system works.

The pair is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of both the labels as well as Stadium Good's parent company, Farfetch. The collection will also be available in Stadium Good's physical stores in New York and Chicago.

They will be retailed at a price of $135. To commemorate the launch, the Chicago store will organize an installation on July 12, 2022.

