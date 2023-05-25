Air Jordan 37 GS "Dongdan" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The "Dongdan" line, which Jordan Brand is currently developing, is inspired by the Chinese streetball competition that is conducted each summer in Beijing, and the new Air Jordan 37 will be the line's newest release. The updated version of the silhouette is finished off with a color scheme of Black/Orange Chalk-Lilac Ice-Hydrogen Blue-Pink Rise-White.

The Air Jordan 37 GS “Dongdan” is expected to release in June 2023, exclusively in China. Priced at $195 USD for the grade school size, the shoe will be available at select Jordan Brand retail locations as well as Nike’s offline and online stores. Each pair will also be joined by a color-coordinated Air Jordan 5 Low “Dongdan,” which has a similar design but is made of more leather and suede materials.

Air Jordan 37 “Dongdan” shoes will be dressed in lilac and bold black ensemble

The Air Jordan 37 is the latest model in the iconic basketball shoe series that has been worn by legends such as Michael Jordan and Zion Williamson. The shoe is designed to provide optimal performance, comfort, and style on the court, with features such as a full-length Zoom Air unit, a Flightwire system, and a herringbone traction pattern.

The innovative Leno weave uppers of the AJ37 are promoted by Nike in the following ways:

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

The Air Jordan 37 also comes in various colorways and editions, such as the low-top version and the grade school-exclusive version.

One of the most anticipated colorways of the Air Jordan 37 is the “Dongdan” edition, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of Jordan Brand in China and the annual sunset streetball tournament in Beijing’s Dongdan Park.

The tournament is considered to be the hallowed grounds of Chinese streetball, where players showcase their skills and passion for the game. The Air Jordan 37 “Dongdan” pays homage to this culture and history with a vibrant and eye-catching design.

The Air Jordan 37 GS “Dongdan” features a black mesh and nylon upper, accented by pastel-infused lilacs that dress the surrounding quarter overlay and mudguard. The tongue sports a gold “Xiazhan Dongdan” logo, which translates to “Sunset Dongdan,” along with a gold Jumpman logo and a “25” stamp on the opposite foot.

The heel clip also has a gold speckled finish and a mini Jumpman logo. The midsole is white with a purple Zoom Air unit visible on the forefoot. The outsole is a colorful gradient of pink and orange shades, resembling the night sky just before sunset. The insoles and hang tags also feature sky-filled prints for extra detail.

The AJ 37 GS “Dongdan” is a must-have for fans of basketball, street culture, and sneakers. The shoe combines performance, comfort, and style with a unique and meaningful theme. The shoe is also a rare and limited edition that celebrates the 25th year of Jordan Brand in China and the legacy of the Dongdan tournament.

