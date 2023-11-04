Air Jordan 4 “Smoke Grey” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand drops are among the year's most anticipated, and the Air Jordan 4 in "Smoke Grey" will be joining the lineup in the coming year. The early mockup of the “Smoke Grey” colorway was recently unveiled by Jordan Brand insiders @zsneakerheadz and SneakerFiles.

The Air Jordan 4 “Smoke Grey” shoes are anticipated to be launched sometime during the fall season of 2024, as per early reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the confirmed launch date of these sneakers is currently under covers.

These shoes will be sold through the online and physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of associated sellers. The retail price is set at $210 per pair.

Nike's Air Jordan 4 “Smoke Grey” shoes are dressed in distinct tones of grey

Here's another look at the upcoming AJ4 Smoke Grey mockup image (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Another satisfying fresh addition to the Jordan Brand's Fall 2024 collection is the Air Jordan 4 in "Smoke Grey," which will celebrate the 35th birthday of the legendary sneaker in the following year.

This brand-new colorway offers a visually appealing mix of Smoke Grey, Iron Grey, Cement Grey, and Particle Grey, which, when combined, create a sophisticated triple grey-like appearance.

Although there have been no reports of leaked photographs, this Air Jordan 4 is said to include a superior combination of materials, which will ensure that it has an exceptional look and feel. It is anticipated that the predominant hue, Smoke Grey, will predominate the layout of the sneaker, producing an image that is uncluttered and polished.

Expand Tweet

Fans may anticipate seeing traditional details such as the Jumpman Flight tongue flap labels along with Jumpman emblems on the heel tabs. These are two of the shoe's signature features. The sole of the footwear is made of rubber, and it features apparent Air units in the heel blocks to improve both the comfort and efficiency of the sneaker.

The legacy of this Jordan Brand catalog's beloved model is expressed in the following manner on Nike's site:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.

Expand Tweet

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe, appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise,” it continues.

This sneaker, which is part of Jordan Brand's Fall 2024 collection, features the chic Triple Grey palette that sneaker lovers come to expect from the Air Jordan line, in addition to the comfort and durability that it's known for.

To stay informed about the precise launch details, interested readers and Jordan enthusiasts are advised to sign up on Nike's website or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on this sneaker.

In addition to the abovementioned “Smoke Grey” variation of the Air Jordan 4 model, Jordan Brand will also offer other colorways of the stated model in the coming year. The colorways, including “Sail” and “Oxidized Green,” along with the collaborative “Phantom” rendition made with A Ma Maniere, will be part of Jordan Brand’s 2024 lineup.

These shoes will be offered online as well as in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected Jordan Brand marketplaces.