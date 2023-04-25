Air Jordan 5 “Olive” shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored 

Although we're barely halfway through 2023, rumors about the forthcoming Nike and Air Jordan 2024 releases are already making waves, and the Air Jordan 5 "Olive" hue is the latest to be included in the Jordan Brand 2024 lineup. The eagerly awaited Air Jordan 5 "Olive" will be made available in 2024, along with the return of Air Jordan 1 "Metallic Red," Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue," and Nike Air Max Plus "Hyper Blue."

The Air Jordan 5 “Olive” is expected to drop sometime during Spring 2024, although the exact release date has not yet been confirmed. These sneakers will be available at select Jordan Brand and Nike retailers and online platforms. Jordanheads and other sneaker enthusiasts can buy them for a price of $225 for each pair.

Air Jordan 5 “Olive” shoes are embellished with hints of bright orange accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Air Jordan 5 is one of the most iconic and popular models in the Jordan Brand’s line-up of sneakers. It was first released in 1990 and featured a sleek design inspired by fighter jets, with a reflective tongue, lace locks, mesh side panels, and visible air units. The AJ 5 signature shoe's genesis is outlined as follows on the company's website:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

The fifth iconic silhouette's design is further highlighted on the Jordan Brand website, which states:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

The Air Jordan 5 has been reimagined in various colorways and collaborations over the years, but one of the most sought-after versions is the “Olive” edition that debuted in 2006 as part of the lifestyle series (LS).

The Air Jordan 5 “Olive” is set to make a comeback in 2024, marking its first re-release since its original launch. According to Sneaker Files, the retro version will retain all of its signature details from 2006, including the buttery suede upper in a muted olive green hue, the orange accents on the tongue logo and inner lining, the speckled gray midsole with orange shark teeth and the translucent outsole.

The “Olive” colorway is a must-have for any sneakerhead or collector who appreciates the classic silhouette and the unique colorway. It is also a great option for those who want to add some flair and versatility to their wardrobe, as the olive green tone can match various outfits and occasions.

The Air Jordan 5 “Olive” is a rare gem that will surely sell out fast once it hits the shelves in 2024, so make sure to keep an eye out for any updates and announcements from Nike and the Jordan Brand. You can easily join the Swoosh’s website or SNKRS app for quick updates.

