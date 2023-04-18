Air Jordan 5 Retro MCS "Jackie Robinson Day" PE shoes: Everything we know so far 

Jackie Robinson is celebrated for breaking the racial barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947, and his influence has endured long after his passing in 1972. On April 15, dubbed "Jackie Robinson Day," MLB players don his famous number 42 to honor Robinson's illustrious career.

To commemorate Robinson's legacy, players frequently wear unique footwear and apparel on this MLB holiday. Keeping this in mind, the Jordan Brand is offering a unique pair of cleats, a new Air Jordan 5 Retro MCS "Jackie Robinson Day" PE, for its athletes this year.

However, there will not be a retail rollout of the Air Jordan 5 Retro MCS Jackie Robinson Day PE, and it will only be available to Jordan Brand athletes. Despite the fact that the shoes will remain on the baseball pitch, this memorial to Robinson is still being celebrated by sneakerheads.

Air Jordan 5 Retro MCS "Jackie Robinson Day" PE shoes come clad in blue and sail tones

Here's a closer look at the PE shoes (Image via Instagram/@pwccmarketplace)

The Air Jordan 5 is one of the most iconic sneakers in the history of basketball footwear. Designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1990, the shoe features a distinctive silhouette with shark-tooth detailing on the midsole, a translucent outsole, lace locks, and a reflective tongue. The shoe was inspired by Michael Jordan's aerial prowess and aggressiveness on the court, as well as by World War II fighter planes.

Over the years, Air Jordan 5 has been released in various colorways and collaborations, including some exclusive player editions (PE) for athletes and celebrities. One of the most rare and coveted PE versions of Air Jordan 5 is the MCS Jackie Robinson Day PE, which was created in 2019 to honor the legendary baseball player who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Unlike Nike Dunk Low from the previous year and Air Force 1, which celebrated the legacy of the number 42, Jordan Brand developed a version of the iconic Air Jordan 5 shape that incorporates baseball cleats.

A light blue ripstop nylon top with cream laces covers the whole sneaker. The suede part of the tongue is devoid of the customary 3M reflective detail, instead sporting a splash of black and blue. The mid-foot side cage contains the number 42, giving a nod to Robinson and honoring the pioneering athlete.

The player's statement, "Respect me as a human being," is imprinted between the left and right sides by a tag on the inside of the tongue. The heel tab features a Jumpman-branded PSA-like scoring tag, mimicking Robinson's rookie card. Underfoot, the black midsole is modified to make it more suitable for the playing field, and a transparent gum-colored spiky rubber outsole is added.

The Air Jordan 5 PE was made exclusively for Jordan Brand athletes who participated in the annual "Jackie Robinson Day" celebration on April 15, 2019. The celebration marks the anniversary of Robinson's debut in MLB in 1947, when he became the first African American to play in the modern era.

Some of the players who wore the PE edition include CC Sabathia, Mookie Betts, Dexter Fowler, and Marcus Stroman.

The MCS "Jackie Robinson Day" PE is not only a tribute to Robinson's legacy, but also a testament to the influence and impact of the Air Jordan 5 on sports and culture. The shoe showcases the versatility and creativity of Tinker Hatfield's design, as well as the timeless appeal and innovation of Michael Jordan's signature line.

