Air Jordan 6 Low “PSG” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan brand, a leading offshoot of Nike, has planned numerous launches in the coming few months. The Air Jordan 6 Low Retro "PSG" model appears to be the newest addition to the collection, according to early reliable sources.

A popular sneaker media outlet, Sole Retriever, recently unveiled a few mock-up images of the upcoming shoe. The latest iteration will feature a Light Bone/Magma Orange-Iron Grey-White color palette.

Sometime during the 2023 Holiday season, the brand new Air Jordan 6 Low “PSG” variant will be released into the sneaker world. Interested readers can find them on the Nike’s SNKRS app and with a few other select Air Jordan shops, both online and offline. The retail cost of the men's size item is reportedly $200 for a pair.

Air Jordan 6 Low will arrive in “PSG” inspired ensemble with magma orange and iron gray hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming PSG edition mock-up (Image via Sole Retriever)

Despite having its roots in basketball, Air Jordan now offers products for almost all sports in the world. Paris Saint-Germain is a well-known football team that Air Jordan promotes, and since the connection began in 2018, the community has seen a wide range of Jordan silhouettes co-branded with the French team's insignia. Fans can expect the Air Jordan 6 Low with "PSG" marking to arrive sometime during the holiday season of 2023.

On its online webpage, the Jordan brand highlights the history and legacy of their iconic sixth trademark silhouette:

“During the 1990-91 season, in the face of a cool adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to The Finals for the first time ever. There, Jordan's mid-air elegance was put on full display. And it was while wearing a pair of Air Jordan VIs that Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title.”

The arriving Air Jordan 6 colorway is accented with PSG team's Magma Orange jersey hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

It further reads:

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. Its very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole, and visible air. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year.”

So far, we know that the design will come with light bones, magma orange, iron gray, as well as white with the orange touches based on their 2019/2020 variant kits. Unfortunately, the precise details of the color placement and material composition are currently unknown. Fans may likely see a suede outer with accenting touches of orange, gray, and white on elements like lace locks, labeling, and heel spoilers that were inspired by previous Nike shoes with mild bone on the top.

Furthermore, the PSG logo will also be present somewhere on the shoe, most likely on the back of the heel counter. The midsole as well as the outer sole unit combination below should be white with accents of semi-translucent icy blue.

Keep an eye out for the arrival of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 6 Low Retro "PSG" colorblocking, which is planned for a 2023 holiday season release. If you're interested in purchasing these shoes, sign up on the Nike website or download the SNKRS app to receive prompt alerts when their exact release dates are revealed.

