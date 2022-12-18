Nike Premier III FG football boot: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Oregon-based athleticwear brand Nike recently launched its stylish Nike Premier III FG. The football boot model from the Swoosh label recently received a new colorblocking with a "Space Purple/Pink Blast" paint treatment.

The new colorway of the advanced Nike Premier III silhouette debuted in November 2022. These boots were offered with a retail price tag of $120 USD (120 EUR, 105 GBP) for each pair. Initially, these pairs were offered by Nike's online stores, but fans can still get their hands on these pairs via sellers such as ProDirect: Sport.

Nike Premier III FG football boots appear in Space Purple and Pink Blast hues and are made with kangaroo leather

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Premier III Firm Ground football boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

The goal of Nike is "to inspire and innovate for every athlete across the world." Similarly, their boots have been carrying out the same motto for years, as the sportswear brand's shoes are worn by both amateur and pro players worldwide.

They currently provide the touch-focused Phantom GT and the ever-popular Mercurial for speed, which football legend Cristiano Ronaldo wears. Alternately, the more conventional Tempo and Premier are athletes' best bets if they have a traditional boot.

In addition to their particular Anti-Clog variants with soleplates made especially for muddy, rainy fields, Nike offers boots for every type of playing surface and skill level.

The historic 1994 Tiempo Premier, which was worn by 10 players in that year's World Cup final, and the 1971 boot known as "The Nike," which was the first footwear to ever bear the Swoosh, served as the artistic inspiration for the boot.

A few months ago, the Swoosh label introduced its third upgraded Premier silhouette model. As a result, one of the most underappreciated soccer boot silos has returned for the winter with a new “Space Purple/Pink Blast” color scheme.

For athletes in all kinds of roles and positions on all types of surfaces, the Premier line is renowned for its superior soft K-leather upper, traditional fold-over tongue, and a price that makes it one of the cheapest yet quality football boot alternatives on the market. The Nike Premier III is present here and is prepared to uphold its illustrious reputation for comfort, consistency, and feel.

Additionally, the stylish new Nike Premier III football boots are inspired by the brand's 2022 World Cup line. While they are mostly dark purple with eye-catching pink highlights, the black hue is used for the lace sets, inner lining, and tongue flap.

The complete uppers of these boots are constructed using premium kangaroo leather for improved esthetics. Furthermore, the tongue flaps feature a 2-in-1 design. Here, the fold-over tongue featured a cut line to let the player choose between a classic or modern look.

Rounding out the boots are the conical studs. The sole plates of these footwear pieces are accomplished with these studs placed for enhanced grip on grass pitches.

Don’t forget to purchase these Nike Premier III Firm Ground "Space Purple/Pink Blast" sneakers from the aforementioned retail outlets. Those who want to purchase football boots can sign the Swoosh label's official website for more upcoming releases.

