Nike Phantom Ultra Venom football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Oregon-based athletic wear company Nike has launched its special edition Nike Phantom Ultra Venom football boots. This new colorway is dressed in a Black/Pink Blast/Black color scheme.

The luxe "Black/Black/Pink Blast" variant of the Nike Phantom Ultra Venom boot debuted on October 14, 2022. These pairs were offered at a fixed retail price of 280 EUR (270 USD, 245 GBP) for each pair. Both the Swoosh label and its affiliated Nike Football retail outlets offer these soccer cleats.

Although these pairs quickly sold out on the brand’s website, fans can still buy them from stockists and reseller stores like StockX, GOAT, and eBay. Note that these resellers will offer the boots with varying price tags.

Nike Phantom Ultra Venom boots arrived in a Black/Pink Blast/Black scheme

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Phantom Ultra Venom boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has released a new colorway of the limited-edition Phantom Ultra Venom, giving fans a second chance to own the boot that pays homage to previous Hypervenom models by fusing them with the Phantom to provide a look into the silo's long run.

The description of the new Nike Phantom Ultra Venom on the shoe label’s official website mentions,

“The Nike Phantom Ultra Venom is engineered for precise, powerful strikes that help win games. Ridges on the instep create spin to help control the flight of the ball, while specialised traction helps keep you moving on muddy fields. It's made for energetic speed and zigzagging agility with a mix of a comfort, grip and fit.”

Thanks to Nike, there is now a shot at redemption to get a pair of the shoe that is the logical replacement for the Mercurial Vapor Flyknit Ultra from 2017 in a new "Black/Pink Blast" colorway, which follows the original "Black/Bright Citrus" appearance.

By debuting as a special edition that combines innovation and heritage, the Phantom Ultra Venom recognizes that the modern Phantom GT II is a true successor to the Hypervenom line. The key selling point, as with the Mercurial Vapor Flyknit Ultra, is that it is made of Flyknit, with the ultralight layers merging with NikeSkin and Flywire wires to ensure a snug, locked-down fit.

The Swoosh label highlights the significance of the Flyknit and Flywire as,

“Flyknit construction is stretchy and breathable with Flywire cables to secure your foot. It offers a snug fit and a touch response that can help put spin on your shots and passes.”

The Hypervenom's signature patterning, which has always been a significant distinguishing feature, receives a new interpretation in this model so that the footwear can continue to provide great control while still being able to produce significant spin.

The Hyper-Reactive soleplate from the Hypervenom 3 is back below, and this time it comes in the eye-catching "Pink Blast" colorway. It has always been a favorite of professionals for good reason because it facilitates the forefoot to flex innately in a variety of directions and provides a springy, adaptable feel.

Take a closer look at the sole and toe tops of the Nike Phantom Ultra Venom football boots (Image via Nike)

It is also designed to maintain strong contact with the surface when cutting and passing. The importance of the ridges being added to the sole plate is further mentioned by the brand as,

"Ridges on the instep help create spin on the ball for precise, powerful strikes. The toe and forefoot are textured for better ball control."

These exclusive footwear pieces were delivered with a customized dust bag.

Interested readers can quickly get these pairs from the aforementioned stockists before they sell out.

