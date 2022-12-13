Nike x Croatia National football team 2022-23 Home kit: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Nike unveiled a full-fledged line of jerseys for the renowned FIFA World Cup 2022, held in Qatar. The swoosh label officially debuted the home and away jerseys for 13 competing nations, including Croatia, which is now in the semifinals, alongside Argentina, Morocco, and France.

On September 15, 2022, the collection was made available to members only through Nike and a few other stores for the FIFA World Cup 2022. On September 21, 2022, both the sportswear giant and Croatia platforms underwent a larger and universal release.

These jerseys can be availed in different sizes - older kids and adults. While the former is priced at $100, the latter will cost you $115 apiece. Both men’s and women’s sizes can be purchased from Nike stores. The complete younger kids’ football home kit can be bought for $75, and this comprehensive kit also consists of shorts and socks.

Nike x Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup home kit features animated red block patterns

Take a closer look at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Croatia home kit (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) and their official partner Nike came up with a fresh design for the team’s renowned checkered jersey, which was premiered by the world vice-champions on the pitch in Qatar.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Luka Modric and the entire team wore home and away jerseys as they sought to recreate the magic of 2018. The official swoosh label website describes the series as,

“Show your support as the competition heats up in our Croatia football shirts. Whether you're watching at home, jumping out of your seat in the stands or recreating action on the pitch, these new tops and jerseys give you the same look as the pros. Get in on the action by picking up home and away shirts for the whole family.”

While the away kit is nature-inspired, the home jersey is red and white combined, and both were introduced in the official press release as,

"The 2022 Croatian home kit introduces a modern take on the globally recognized checkered pattern that symbolizes Croatian pride. The clean lines of the home kit underline the core Croatian values of family, passion and tradition, while the away kit’s blurred, wavy lines nod to the ebbs and flows of Croatia’s Adriatic coastline.”

The home kit is inspired by Vatreno Srce’s motifs, which correspond to “hearts on fire” and refer to Croatians’ tenacious and enthusiastic nature. The University Red Checkered designs are strategically placed on the shirt and contrast with Battle Blue tones.

Nike’s ground-breaking Dri-FIT ADV material, a knit fabric that breathes effectively, is used to create the jersey. Additionally, the shirt contains at least 75% upcycled polyester.

The jerseys are available in a few sizes from Nike or on reseller websites like StockX. Although the authentic jerseys that were marked with a price tag of $200 are sold out, fans can likely cheer up for their teams wearing the regular ones.

