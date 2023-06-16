Air Jordan 6 WMNS Gore-Tex “Brown Kelp” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

Nike will soon release a new advanced version of the Air Jordan 6 which will be a women's exclusive sneaker model. The news of the arrival of this new AJ 6 made its way online in February 2023. At the time, the mock-up image of the sneaker model had the original colorway of the iconic ACG Air Mowabb. However, recently @zsneakerheadz updated the official first look of the sneaker model and it has a completely different color palate compared to the expected one.

The new Air Jordan 6 WMNS Gore-Tex “Brown Kelp” sneakers will be released in the market on November 29, 2023, at a retail price of $250. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the pairs via the official Nike site, the SNKRS app, and other selected sneaker retailers.

Air Jordan 6 WMNS Gore-Tex “Brown Kelp” sneakers will drop exclusively in women's sizes

The design of the Air Jordan 6 was a follow-up effort to 1991's new Air Jordan, and it quickly became one of the most beloved Air Jordans of all time.

The AJ 6 WMNS Gore-Tex is inspired by the ACG Air Mowabb. The shoe features a protective Gore-Tex upper, which makes it perfect for the wet and cold seasons. The base and tongues have "Brown Kelp" and purple patterning, with traces of orange on the sock liners and pull tabs. A midsole with spots on it sits on top of a semi-transparent outsole as finishing touches.

Along with the water-proof feature of the Air Jordan 6 Gore-Tex sneakers, the sneakers also allow breathability. Despite their waterproof nature, Gore-Tex sneakers allow for excellent air circulation, preventing sweat buildup and maintaining comfort for the feet. This ensures that feet stay dry, reducing the risk of discomfort and odor.

Gore-Tex sneakers are known for their durability and resilience. Constructed with high-quality materials and reinforced stitching, they can withstand rigorous activities and prolonged use. This makes them suitable for various outdoor adventures.

Color: Brown Kelp/Team Gold-Shadow Brown-Court Purple

Style Code: FD1643-300

Release Date: November 29, 2023

The Air Jordan 6 features a unique lace lock system, allowing for a secure and customizable fit. This feature not only adds a touch of style but also ensures that the foot remains locked in place during intense movements on the court.

Another key feature is the visible Air-Sole unit in the heel, providing exceptional cushioning and impact absorption. This technology enhances comfort and responsiveness, reducing the strain on the joints and allowing for explosive jumps and quick directional changes.

The AJ 6 also showcases a durable and supportive upper, typically made from premium materials like leather or suede. This construction offers a perfect balance of flexibility and stability, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Lastly, the design elements of the Air Jordan 6, such as the distinctive rubber outsole with a modified herringbone pattern, provide excellent traction on various surfaces. This feature enhances grip and agility, allowing one to confidently maneuver on the basketball court or in everyday activities.

Combining the advanced features of Gore-Tex and the iconic AJ 6, the new upcoming Air Jordan 6 WMNS Gore-Tex “Brown Kelp” sneakers will be packed with super sneaker features. During the holiday season, female sneakerheads will be able to enjoy this women-exclusive Jordan sneaker pair.

As mentioned earlier, these sneakers will be available to buy from November 29, 2023, at a price of $250, from Nike's official website, select retailers and the SNKRS app.

