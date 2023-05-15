Aladdin and 4 Mena Massoud movies to watch amid The Little Mermaid controversy

31-year-old actor Mena Massoud is best known for his portrayal of the famous Disney character, Aladdin in the 2019 film of the same name. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie also stars Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, and Billy Magnussen.

Although the movie received mixed reviews, it still managed to gross over $1 billion worldwide. However, that very same statistic got Mena Massoud in hot water recently. According to the Daily Mail, the actor tweeted:

"Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with our opening. My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."

The tweet has since been deleted. In fact, Mena Massoud decided to delete his entire Twitter account after he started receiving criticism from people online.

Although it is unclear why the actor decided to share the post in the first place, it could have something to do with the fact that a sequel to Aladdin has not come to fruition even though the film did well at the box office.

While it is true that Aladdin helped Mena Massoud get on the map, he has worked on other interesting films that are worth checking out.

5 Mena Massoud films that may help take your mind off the latest controversy

1) Aladdin (2019)

Released on May 24, 2019, the movie was commercially successful earning more than $1 billion worldwide. In Aladdin, the evil sorcerer Jafar is hatching a plan to overthrow the sultan of Agrabah. Aladdin, with help from Genie and Jasmine, must find a way to stop him.

Although critics found the movie lacking in some aspects, moviegoers praised Will Smith and Mena Massoud's performances. The songs were also well received, and the same can be said about the beautiful sets and costume design. All in all, it is an entertaining watch for fans who love the classic Disney characters.

2) Run This Town (2019)

Written and directed by Ricky Tollman, this movie is based on the real-life personal and work-related controversies surrounding Rob Fords, a Canadian politician, and businessman, during his final year as the mayor of Toronto.

In the movie, Mena Massoud plays the role of Kamal Arafa, one of Ford's assistants who is constantly having to clean up after the Mayor. He is joined by Ben Platt, Nina Dobrev, Scott Speedman, Gil Bellows, Jennifer Ehle, and Damian Lewis.

3) Lamya's Poem (2021)

Directed and written by Alex Kronemer, this is an animated adventure movie. The story is focused on a young Syrian girl named Lamya. She is forced to leave her hometown during the Syrian civil war. As a refugee, life is hard for young Lamya but she finds solace in the poems written by Rumi.

Book lovers are well-acquainted with the works of Rumi. After all, he is one of the most well-known poets in the world. In this movie, Mena Massoud voices the character of the famous poet. Emotional and heart-warming, this is definitely a must-watch for fans of the actor.

4) The Royal Treatment (2022)

Directed by Rick Jacobson, this romantic movie premiered on Netflix, on January 20, 2022. It stars Laura Marano and Mena Massoud in the lead roles. Marano plays the role of Izzy, a hairdresser who gets an opportunity to work at the royal wedding. Massoud plays the role of Prince Thomas who is unhappy about marrying without love.

The movie is all about chance encounters and finding love in unexpected places. If you are a fan of fun and cute romantic movies then this one will definitely hit the right spot.

5) Hotel for the Holidays (2022)

Directed by Ron Oliver, the movie stars Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud, and Max Lloyd-Jones, among others. The story focuses on Georgia who manages a high-end hotel. Things get complicated when she is caught between Luke, the hotel chef, and Raymond, a guest at the hotel who happens to be a former prince.

Cute and Christmassy, this is a great watch for movie lovers who enjoy feel-good, wholesome movies that feature a holiday theme.

As fans may not forgive Mena Massoud too easily, the actor will have to find a way to handle this controversy properly in order to keep his career on track. Only time will tell if he will be able to set things right.

