What time will Alaskan Bush People Season 14 episode 1 air on Discovery Channel? Details explored

Alaskan Bush People is all set to air Season 14 on Discovery Channel on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8pm ET.

The Brown family will return to the new season a year after the death of their "beloved patriarch" Billy Brown. He passed away in 2021, aged 68, after a fatal seizure at the Ranch.

In the new season of Alaskan Bush People, the family is moving back to the bush to live in the wild to keep their late father’s dream of off-the-grid living alive. The show first aired in 2014 and soon became a fan favorite on the network.

As per the channel:

“Alaskan Bush People are so far removed from civilization that they often go six to nine months each year without seeing an outsider. They refer to themselves as a "wolf pack" and, perhaps due to isolation, have their own accent and dialect."

It adds:

"The Browns live in the Copper River Valley, where temperatures can drop to 60 degrees below zero, and the family recently relocated and built a cabin there because, they say, their former home of many years was seized and burned down for being in the wrong location on public land.”

Everything you need to know about Alaskan Bush People Season 14

In the new season of Alaskan Bush People, the Brown family will overcome new hurdles and heartbreaks together.

In a preview clip of the show, widowed matriarch, 59-year-old Ami Brown says that the last year taught them that life was "precious and uncertain." She added that they are now starting a new chapter, that's more like a new book in their lives.

Following this, Gabe said that after they lost their father and were displaced by the fire, they just "want to get back in the bush."

Following Billy’s death and the wildfire in season 13, the family is more determined than ever to get back in the wild for a new start. However, things don’t seem easy for the family as the teaser shows them battling various obstacles, including Bird’s hopitalization, in the new season.

Noah is planning to move his family back to America’s last frontier, but has a difficult time finding the right place to settle. Bear is also moving back to the mountain with his wife and young son to raise him the way Noah was raised by Ami and Billy. Their brother Gabe is also trying to build his family a home on the mountain before winter arrives.

Amid all this, Ami and her son Bam are finding it difficult to keep their property profitable after a lot of setbacks.

Cast of Alaskan Bush People Season 14

Season 14 starts a year after Billy’s death with Ami and her kids Bam, Gabe, Bear, Noah, Bird, and Rain taking up new challenges. The eldest son Matt will most likely not appear in the series.

However, Gabe’s wife Raquelle Rose and Noah’s wife Rhain Alicia will appear in season 14.

The first episode of the Alaskan Bush People, titled Brave New World, will air on October 2, and the synopsis of the episode reads:

“Spring ambitions push the Wolfpack into new directions. Gabe and Bam turn burnt trees into lumber and Noah reveals epic Alaskan plans. Bird faces a life-changing crisis while Bear and Raiven decide to begin their family life up on the mountain.”

Tune in on Discovery on Sunday to watch Alaskan Bush People and their new challenges. The show will also stream on discovery+.

Fans can also watch the new season on Google Play, Vudu, iTunes and Amazon Instant Video. Viewers who wish to see the previous seasons of Alaskan Bush People can view it on the Discovery+ app or Vudu.

