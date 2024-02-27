Albino & Preto x G-SHOCK DW-6900 collaboration: Everything we know so far

The Casio G-SHOCK DW-6900 is one of the label's most beloved timepieces, which recently embraced a fresh makeover from Albino & Preto.

Casio introduced the 6900 series in 1995, and this watch has undergone various iterations, maintaining popularity through notable collaborations. Now, Albino & Preto has partnered with Casio to bring a new version of this classic timepiece to life. This jointly designed timepiece will be accompanied by a capsule of apparel items featuring tees and kimono.

The A&P x Casio G-SHOCK DW-6900 collaboration was officially released on February 24 in Japan. In the States, one can buy this watch on Albino & Preto’s and Casio’s official websites from February 28. The price tag of this timeless timepiece is set at $140 USD.

More details about the Albino & Preto x G-SHOCK DW-6900 collaboration

Albino & Preto has tailored the beloved watch design to its own palette. The label enhanced it with the inclusion of fluorescent yellow touches on different components of this watch. These vibrant accents are noticeable on the dial, the “G” light button, and the band.

This association is a tribute to the ethos of "ABSOLUTE TOUGHNESS." The rugged timepiece weighs only 72 grams while boasting a shock-resistant resin construction.

This timepiece provides alerts with a buzzer for alarms, hourly time signals, and a countdown timer with a time-up alarm. This collaborative piece also features a 20-bar water resistance, a 1/100-second stopwatch, and an automatic calendar. This watch stands out not only for its striking yellow accents but also for featuring the A&P logo on both the watch's face and lower band.

At the back, one will find more than just a standard backcase. Albino & Preto has engraved their logo alongside the powerful mantra, "THEY SLEEP. WE TRAIN." This philosophy emphasizes the values of hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to one's craft.

Adding to its uniqueness is the special reverse EL backlight, ensuring that the watch stands out even in low-light conditions. Whether you're in the gym or conquering outdoor adventures, the Casio DW6900APC23-1 from A&P proves to be a versatile companion. It's not just a watch; it's a statement piece that aligns with an active lifestyle, embodying the spirit of resilience and toughness.

To complete the package, A&P presents specially designed tin and outer packaging featuring their logo and G-SHOCK's motto of "ABSOLUTE TOUGHNESS." It's a collector's item that not only delivers on style but also pays homage to the rugged functionality of G-SHOCK.

Albino & Preto, or A&P for short, is a well-known martial arts apparel chain. Originating in Jiu-Jitsu, the label delivers items to its audience many times a year. They are enthusiastic when it comes to collaborating with well-known labels to provide high-quality items that showcase their impeccable taste.

The official website of Casio defines the A&P label on the product page in the following words:

“Albino & Preto’s history was paved through generations of a sport introduced by Japanese and Brazilian culture. A&P Embodies the Journey we stand for. Representing the levels of the belt from white to black belt. A&P is about “relearning” the discipline, thus always progressing in the mental and physical academia on and off the mats.”

The A&P X Casio G-SHOCK DW-6900 is a celebration of the journey, a symbol of absolute toughness that resonates with those who train anywhere and anytime. Interested buyers can visit the official website for further updates.