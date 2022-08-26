Alec Benjamin Kuala Lumpur and Australia Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin has announced a tour scheduled for this November and December. The tour will cover the Asia-Pacific region in support of his sophomore album, (Un)Commentary.

Alec Benjamin will perform at locations including Manila, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore, and Bangkok. He is also scheduled to perform at the Loudlive Festival in Jakarta on December 2. The singer will also head to Australia to perform three of his shows there. Check out all the tour dates below.

Alec Benjamin Kuala Lumpur and Australia Tour 2022 Tickets

All shows except for the Manila and Jakarta ones are produced by Live Nation. A Live Nation presale will go live on August 29 in Taipei, August 30 in Singapore, September 1 in Bangkok, September 2 in Tokyo, and September 6 in Kuala Lumpur. Tickets for Jakarta’s LoudLive festival can be purchased on December 2-3 from the festival’s official website.

The general ticket prices for the Asian dates except for the Manila and Jakarta dates are priced as follows: For Taipei, it is TWD 2,100, for Tokyo, it is JPY 7,000, for Kuala Lumpur, it is RM388, for Singapore, it is SGD98-SGD128, and for Bangkok, it is THB2,200-THB2,600.

The Australian tour dates will be co-produced by Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment. The Frontier presale tickets will be available from August 29. The general admission tickets will be available in Melbourne and Brisbane on August 30. The general admission for Australian shows is priced at AUD59.

Alec Benjamin Kuala Lumpur and Australia Tour 2022 Tour Dates

November 21 – New Frontier Theater – Manila, Philippines

November 23 – Legacy Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan

November 28 – WWW X – Tokyo, Japan

November 30 – Live8, KL Convention Centre – Kuala Lumpur

December 2 – LOUDLIVE Festival – Jakarta, Indonesia

December 4 – The Theatre at Mediacorp – Singapore, Singapore

December 6 – KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre – Bangkok, Thailand

December 10 – The Metro Theatre – Sydney, Australia

December 13 – Max Watt’s – Melbourne, Australia

December 16 – The Triffid – Brisbane, Australia

More about Alec Benjamin

Alec Benjamin is an American singer-songwriter famous for his 2018 number, Let Me Down Slowly. The single has reached the top 40 in over 25 countries and has amassed over 1 billion streams on Spotify as of April 2022. The singer released his first song in 2012, titled Together We’ll Fall.

Earlier in April this year, Alec Benjamin released his sophomore full-length album (‘Un')Commentary. It features tracks including Devil Doesn’t Bargain, The Way You Felt, and Shadow of Mine.

In several interviews, the singer has mentioned that in the middle of the pandemic, he felt that his career was over. Back when the album was released, the American Songwriter said:

“In the middle of the pandemic, it kind of felt like for a second that my career was really over."

Further speaking about it with Riff Magazine, he said:

“Going into it I was thinking, ‘Maybe if I just go somewhere else, or get out of my house, or move in with friends or change my address,’ But that’s not going to fix my problems. You, kind of have to learn to live with yourself.”

Speaking about the album in an interview, he said:

“I’m taking more risks and talking about subject matters I haven’t explored in my music, and I’m still telling stories, but I’m not using characters as much. By using characters in a story as a tool, I didn’t have to necessarily put myself out there as much. And now I’m kind of like, ‘Hey, this is me; I’m the main character in this.’"

(Un)Commentary is a follow-up to Alec Benjamin's major label debut, These Two Windows, which was released in 2020.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta