Season 1 of Alert: Missing Persons Unit came to an end with the double finale episodes 9 and 10 on Monday, February 27, 2023, exclusively on the Fox TV Network. Created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, the crime action procedural show has become quite popular among the audience for its complex storylines and impressive acting by cast members.

The finale episodes of Alert: Missing Persons Unit were titled Briana and Max. Kseniya Melnik served as the writer of episode 9, while Katie Varney wrote the script for episode 10. The official synopsis for episode 9 reads:

"When a bride goes missing on her wedding day, Mike and Kemi discover the woman was living a deceptive life."

Meanwhile, the official synopsis for the tenth and final episode of the series' first season, as released by Fox Network, reveals:

"The mystery surrounding Keith's disappearance starts to unravel as he tells Jason and Nikki more details about his time in captivity."

Ever since the finale episodes aired on Fox, they have started to receive considerable positive attention due to their thrilling plotlines and highly intriguing endings. So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out what the Alert: Missing Persons Unit double finale had in store for viewers.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 1 double finale unraveled a set of highly stirring events

What happened to Briana?

In episode 9 of Alert: Missing Persons Unit, a woman named Briana was abducted on her wedding day. While investigating the case, Jason and Nikki found out through information on her company's webpage that the bride was a cam girl. The duo soon started to suspect one of her subscribers for the kidnapping.

Later on, the team discovered that someone had been stalking Briana. Meanwhile, Mike figured that whoever abducted her might not be her fan. It was disclosed that someone helped to develop her entire brand, and when she earned a lot of money, that person also profited from the enterprise.

However, right before her wedding, Briana had revealed to her fans that as she was getting married, she would no longer be making those videos. It triggered the person who got to line his pockets because of her, and he got furious that she was quitting. Later on, in a shocking turn of events, it was revealed that a teenager named Sam was helping Briana.

Mike finally figured out the truth, and it was revealed that Henry's wife Gloria was the one who abducted Briana and was harassing her as she could not fathom the fact that her husband was wasting so much money on her. At the end of the Alert: Missing Persons Unit episode, Briana and Gloria got engaged in a rough fight, which left Briana heavily injured.

Thinking that she was dead, Gloria asked her husband to bury her, but soon they realized that she was still alive. In a fit of rage, while arguing, Gloria ended up shooting her husband. After reaching the spot, Mike and Jason rescued Briana and also stopped Gloria from taking her own life.

Who was Lucas and what was the truth about him and Keith?

After a thrilling episode 9 of Alert: Missing Persons Unit, the series showcased an even more stimulating and hair-raising set of events with episode 10. In the episode, Keith identified the woman who kidnapped him as Beth Coltoin, aka Elizabeth, a single mother who used to be a trauma surgeon.

The episode further disclosed that Elizabeth was bleeding out several young children for their organs to keep her son Noah alive. She also had Max, about whom Keith informed the team. The team dived deep into the case and started looking for Beth's place. Meanwhile, Jason finally spotted her, but she ran away.

While trying to catch her, Nikki was injured after Beth knocked her out and took her to her place. While Mike and Jason began looking for Nikki, both Nikki and Max were tied up inside Beth's place. Nikki helped Max free himself and also her, following which, she went on to look for Noah but ended up getting caught by Beth, who began to cut open her chest. Right at that moment, Jason arrived and caught Beth. He wanted to kill her then and there but was stopped by Nikki.

Keith identified Beth and she was arrested. However, to everyone's surprise, Keith was abducted by another woman. Mike soon realized that something was off with the entire situation as Keith did not fit Beth's profile of the victims. In Keith's journal, the team found out about the woman, whose name was Evelyn.

When they finally found out where Keith was kept and were about to take him with them, Evelyn appeared and threatened Keith to tell them the truth about his identity. An astounding revelation was made--the boy was not really Keith, but Lucas, Evelyn's son, who looked exactly like Keith. His mother put him up against these people to get a ransom from them.

However, in an astonishing turn of events, Lucas felt much more comfortable with his life with Nikki and Jason and thus, didn't want to return to his mother. In a fit of rage, Evelyn shot her son Lucas, who bled to his death. The truth about Lucas also brought another piece of heart-wrenching information to the surface--Keith was dead, as shared by Sidney.

The end of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 1 of the series was emotionally heavy and quite heartbreaking. However, it brought much-needed closure to the story.

The double finale of Alert: Missing Persons Unit is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

