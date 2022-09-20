Who is Alexis Haines' ex-husband? All about her divorce, dating life, and relationship with daughter ahead of Netflix docuseries

An upcoming Netflix docuseries, titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, will have Alexis Haines discuss her involvement as part of the Bling Ring, a gang of seven members who robbed the homes of high-profile Hollywood celebrities back in 2008 and 2009.

Haines will give a first-hand account of the events that led to their ultimate arrest alongside Nick Prugo, a fellow member of the squad.

Alexis Haines, a mother-of-two and former partner of businessman Evan Haines, has changed her life completely ever since her arrest and struggle as a drug addict.

Alexis and her former husband Evan recently called it quits, and the influencer shared the news on her official Instagram that they are going their separate ways after being married for over a decade.

According to the 31-year-old mother, their decision to separate comes as an attempt to create "stability for our daughters," Harper and Dakota. Sources state that she previously revealed her marriage status, claiming that they were in an open marriage.

Let's explore former Bling Ring member Alexis Haines' divorce, dating life, and her bond with daughters Harper and Dakota ahead of the documentary premiere.

Alexis Haines and her ex-husband, Evan Haines, shared an open marriage

Alexis Haines, now Neiers, a Los Angeles native who married Evan Haines in April 2012 in Mexico, is infamously known for her participation in The Bling Ring gang burglaries, robbing celebs of almost $3 million in cash, designer clothing, and valuable items between 2008 and 2009.

Neiers was caught in 2010 and was eventually sentenced to 180 days in prison. She was released after just 30 days.

The Pretty Wild star was again detained for heroin possession and having a phony Florida driver's license six months later. She was then required to spend a year in rehabilitation.

Sources state that it was only in 2011 that she first met Evan Haines, co-founder of the treatment center Alo House, while staying at the SOBA recovery center in Malibu, California.

Earlier in September 2021, Alexis Haines disclosed that she and her then-husband Evan were in an open marriage and that she was seeing RHOC's former cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke's ex-girlfriend Kris.

In an interview with OK Magazine, she further explained their family situation:

"Evan and my marriage is secure. We’re so happy together and I am grateful to have a partner who loves me unconditionally and is OK with me owning my sexuality as a queer woman. The kids are happy and have always known that I identify as bisexual."

However, earlier this year, she wrote an Instagram post telling her followers of the divorce. Before the paperwork was filed, Neiers, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively in a statement:

"Ten years of marriage and 11 years together was [a] great success and we are coparenting really well. I don’t think either of us wanted to get divorced or to separate, but it’s just the way that things ended up transpiring. Again, I love Evan very much and we are just maybe better coparents than partners."

However, it remains uncertain whether Kris and Alexis are still dating, given that she has failed to provide an official statement on the matter and that her official social media also lacks information on the same.

One thing that remains assured is that she still shares an evidently pure bond with both her daughters, who, as seen on her Instagram feed, have been a constant part of her life.

Learn more about Alexis Haines' life before and after the Bling Ring burglaries and her transition into a healthy mother on Netflix's upcoming docuseries.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far