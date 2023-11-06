All 5+ gifts BTS' Jimin gifted ARMYs at the Production Diary Special Talk

After making an appearance at V's fan meeting, BTS' Jimin hosted one of his own to promote the behind-the-scenes making of his first solo album titled Jimin’s Production Diary 'SPECIAL TALK'.

In between fans displaying their envy at having missed yet another BTS member's live event, were the fans expressing wonder and fawning over the small gifts prepared for attendees of the 'Special Talk' fan meet.

Dressed in a soft green sweater, the Promise singer had colored his hair a beachy-blonde color. From exchanging friendly greetings to asking fans to join HYBE because they had great ideas, the fan meeting was a success in the truest sense of the word.

Sweets shaped like a baby chick, album photocards, and other presents that BTS' Jimin gave fans attending the Production Diary Special Talk

1) A madeleine cookie with icing that looks like his representative emoji, a baby chick, and 2) a meringue cookie with the same design

Fans noticed many years back, that Jimin looks a bit like a chick when he talks in a particular way. They even started referring to his lips as the "beak", and the Like Crazy singer has embraced this cute, albeit strange image.

It was hardly a surprise, then, that the cookies made to look like a chick were part of the care package that was prepared for fans who attended the fan meeting. One of them was lemon-flavored according to reports, and fans enjoyed the same.

3) Caramel Popcorn and 4) 'For ARMY' cookies as additional snacks

BTS' Jimin has always been a foodie, and he especially enjoys snacking on cheeseballs and desserts, as mentioned by him during their collaboration with Cookie Run: Kingdom. As a result, ARMYs were not surprised to see that the Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer had provided enough sustenance for them to munch on.

The caramel-flavored popcorn looked delicious but it was the sweet messages on the cookies that made many attendees' days. As BTS' Jimin is the same man who frequently appreciates all the love and support that fans give him, he showed his love this way. They had "puppy-kitty" designs on them, and the bakers of the cookies said they tried to match the fond nickname that ARMYs use for the singer.

4) Mango juice because he likes it

Although he has admitted to not being able to eat mangoes in the past, BTS' Jimin loves to sip on mango juice. It is unclear why this is, but the singer requested his favorite drink to be given alongside the cookies and snacks.

The juice also came with a straw and a glass that one could pour it into, and ARMYs who attended the event were appropriately hydrated with the juice, while the sugary cookies ensured that their blood sugar did not dip during the Special Meeting with BTS' Jimin.

6) Photocards

Any person who has been following K-pop would know the importance of photo cards. They might seem like photographs of idol singers, but to fans, they can be a currency, a way to start a conversation with someone having the same interest, and overall share their love for different types of music with the world.

BTS' Jimin also included a photocard in the giftset at the Special Meet for Jimin's Production Diary. ARMYs appreciated this attention to detail by the singer, wherein the ticket had an image of him from the documentary.

The Serendipity vocalist made a guest appearance at the SuChwita episode with SHINee's Taemin and was also mentioned in the episode with Jungkook (and V, who popped in to eat protein). It was hinted that some content featuring BTS' Jimin and Jungkook (so-called 'Jikook') would be released later, and fans have another thing to look forward to.