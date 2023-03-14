All American season 5 episode 13 recap: How is everyone coping with Billy Baker's demise?

Season 5 episode 13 of All American saw all the major characters still recovering from the loss of their beloved coach Billy Baker.

Billy Baker tragically passed away in a bus crash in a previous episode. Everyone loved him, and his death has traumatized nearly every lead character. Everyone has their own way of coping with the loss, but some are taking poisonous measures, especially his daughter Olivia.

This episode of All American was titled Day Ones and was directed by Daniel Ezra and written by Nkechi Okoro and Carrie Gutenberg.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"As Olivia struggles with the loss of her father, friends and family must set aside their grief to help as she fights to stay sober."

All American season 5 episode 13 recap: Did Billy Baker's death turn his daughter Olivia into an alcoholic?

Olivia is still struggling with the loss of Billy Baker and has turned to alcohol to ease the heartache. She wakes up a sleeping Jordan and Layla to keep her from drinking. Meanwhile, Alicia is making hotcakes for Spencer, but he refuses them before leaving for work. His way of coping with Billy Baker's demise is to stick to his normal routine.

Olivia called her village, including her sponsor, Nurse Joy, to come to her place and help her with her drinking problem. They take turns staying with her. Jaymee's doctor moved up her ultrasound because of her lupus. Coop checked with Spencer to figure out why he didn't show up to the meeting. Olivia never contacted him, and he dismisses Coop.

Joy pushes Olivia to find out why she has acquired her drinking problem. Jabari, meanwhile, is shown slipping at school. Laura finally admits to Olivia that she is also struggling to keep it together.

Spencer begins asking Coach Kenny questions about the GAU program. Jabari, who is having a tough time in school, begins beating up a boy who mouthed him. He is ultimately stopped by Preach. Olivia and Coop admit that they had missed each other's friendship.

Asher gets late for his shift with Olivia, so Spencer volunteers to take her to her AA meeting. Instead, they stop at a pop-up carnival. Laura eavesdrops on Preach's lecture to Jabari while Olivia and Spencer ride the Ferris wheel. They both remember Billy when they reach the very top.

Layla suggests to Jordan that they make Billy's Jumpin' Jambalaya. Jaymee is sure that Asher is suffering from PTSD after the bus crash. Olivia decides that her biggest enemy is silence, while Jordan thanks Layla for being there for him. Spencer has decided not to have a serious conversation with Olivia until and unless the grieving phase comes to an end.

Olivia decides to bring back her podcast, while Alicia takes a step back from Spencer. He gets furious with coach Kenny and informs him that he is entering the transfer portal.

The episode ends with Jabari telling Laura about Billy's final moments.

What is All American about?

The official synopsis of All American reads,

"Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High. Compton is the place he calls home. But when Beverly High School's football coach Billy Baker recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer's mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop, convince Spencer it's an opportunity he must seize."

It continues.

"Spencer navigates two worlds, the south side neighborhood that he knows and the affluent Beverly Hills world that has offered him an opportunity for something bigger. When Spencer is forced to move in with Billy and his family to protect his transfer permit to Beverly, he struggles to find his footing. The series is Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger."

The next episode of All American will be released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time) on the CW.

