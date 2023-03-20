All American season 5 episode 14 release date, time, promo, and more details revealed

The 14th episode of All American season 5 is set to premiere on the CW on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The show centers around a young, talented footballer from L.A., whose life takes a drastic turn after he is recruited to play for the highly affluent and reputed Beverly Hills High school.

The current season is full of high-voltage drama as protagonist Spencer James continues to deal with a number of challenges. Season 5 has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, thanks to its sharp writing and stellar acting performances, among various other things.

All American season 5 episode 14 on The CW: Plot, recap, and other details to know

A short promo for All American season 5 episode 14 offers a peek into several pivotal moments set to unfold in the new episode. In the upcoming episode, Jordan tries to take charge of things in the absence of his father Billy Baker.

However, he becomes more conflicted about his own legacy when he finds out that his father's death is being used to draw crowds towards the GAU football event. Take a look at a brief description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Jordan attempts to man up in his dad's absence, but when Billy's death is used to garner attention for the GAU football program, he wonders if his legacy is only to live in his father's shadow; no one knows how to confront Laura's den-mothering.''

Apart from the synopsis, not many other details pertaining to the latest episode have been revealed at this point.

The previous episode, titled Day Ones, focused on Olivia trying to cope with the loss of her father, while her friends and family members try their best to help her get over this extremely difficult phase in her life.

As the show heads towards its end, it'll be interesting to watch how the story concludes and lays the foundation for the next season.

What is All American about?

All American revolves around the life of a highly talented footballer who goes on to play for a new team in a famous school in Beverly Hills. It explores the various challenges that he faces following his recruitment in the new team.

Check out the official synopsis of the show, according to Paramount Press Express:

''When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — South Crenshaw and Beverly Hills — begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.''

Daniel Ezra plays the lead role in the movie, and his performance has received high praise from critics, with many rating it as the actor's career-best performance. Ezra perfectly captures the angst and determination of Spencer James quite effortlessly.

The rest of the cast includes various other actors like Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, Cody Christian, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of All American season 5 on the CW on Monday, March 20, 2023.

