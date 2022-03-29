Introduction to 7Fates: All about BTS Chakho characters

BTS' 7Fates: Chakho is inspired by the the Korean lore Chakhogapsa which is about Beom or tiger hunters living in the Joseon Dynasty. However, this story takes place in a dystopian modern fantasy world.

The story, released as a webtoon and web-novel, is a collaboration between HYBE's BTS and Naver's Wattpad and Webtoon. This original story revolves around Beoms or tigers who are trying to take over the city of Sin-si from humans and kill them. The seven characters based off of BTS members are Beom hunters who are trying to save their city.

BTS even released an original soundtrack called Stay Alive for this webtoon. It was sung by Jungkook and produced by SUGA.

BTS inspired characters of 7Fates: Chakho

1) Zeha

Jungkook's character is called Zeha who is a half-tiger and half-human. He is unaware of his powers till he unknowingly opens the sealed portal separating humans and tigers, allowing tigers to enter the human world and cause chaos and destruction. He is an orphan living by himself trying to figure out what happened to his parents. He is a sword wielder in the story.

2) Haru

Jimin's character is called Haru who is not a human but a rock who had been guarding this portal that Zeha opened by mistake. He now takes on the role as Zeha's mentor to help him understand his tiger side and use that to defeat the Beoms that have ravaged the city of Sin-si. Haru uses a binding rope to fight Beoms.

3) Dogeon

Dogeon is RM's character who is portrayed as a hardened crime expert whose chosen family was killed off by Beoms. Unable to bear the shock of the loss of his younger brothers, he became a Beom hunter. He is well versed with all sorts of fire-arms and is extremely strong on his own, but later joins the other 6 members to form their Beom hunting team.

4) Hwan

Hwan is Jin's character who was just an archer but lost his entire family. They were massacred by Beoms. He has since then used his archery skills to hunt these monsters down and has proved himself to be pretty useful to the Chakho team of hunters. His backstory is considered to be the saddest one out of the seven.

5) Hosu

J-Hope's character is called Hosu who had to do something terrible to survive when he was captured by Beoms. He has golden eyes, and people speculate that he is also another half-tiger and half-human creature like Zeha, or just some other supernatural creature who does or used to do the Beoms' bidding. Till now, it is all speculation since the webtoon has not revealed the majority of the plot yet.

6) Jooan

V's character is Jooan, a human who was in love with a Beom who was killed by other Beoms. He is currently hunting them, however, since his past history with this forbidden love, it is definitely a plot point to explore.

He wields a pole-arm that he uses to fight off the monsters. In the promotional teasers, he is seen to be having a green light coming out of his eyes, which could mean he has some hidden secret powers that will be revealed in the story.

7) Cein

Cein is SUGA's character who was almost devoured by a Beom but somehow survived the attack. However, the incident left him shattered and traumatized, feeling lost for the majority of his life, only to stabilize when he meets the other six members of Chakho. He has a special ability where he can use the brow of a Beom to see the past life of a person.

The story is moving faster on the Wattpad web-novel as compared to the webtoon. Fans read it on both platforms, eagerly awaiting every update as the story gets closer to the main plot. There is talk about this BTS webtoon being adapted into an animation as well.

