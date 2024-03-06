All Final Destination movies, ranked

The Final Destination installment has been scaring fans for a while now. Directed by James Wong, the first film was groundbreaking in the world of horror. The films do not use scary monsters, ghosts, or premonitions to terrify the audience, but rather clever cinematic techniques.

All films see the characters evading a horrific death, only for them to realize that death now chases them. Freak accidents are too common in this franchise, solidifying the reputation of this morbid saga.

The fan-favorite franchise boasts five films, a comic book, a comic book series, and nine novels to its name. With such an expansive catalog of work around the concept, the makers haven't shied away from a sixth installment of this horror staple.

While waiting for the next movie, why not look at this list of all 5 Final Destination films ranked from worst to best.

Final Destination: All movies ranked from worst to best

5) The Final Destination (2009)

This installment of the franchise was a hit-and-miss. While some fans enjoyed the death-defying sequences, others felt it did not fare well enough as compared to the other four films. Directed by David R. Ellis, the film began with a certain gusto that it couldn't keep up entirely to the end. But audiences were still appreciative of the bloody carnage they've associated with the series for so long.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident but terrible fates await them nonetheless."

4) Final Destination 3 (2006)

Gory and thrilling, the franchise's third film is directed by James Wong. The film received mixed reviews from audiences. The CGI was criticized by fans, but that didn't deter them from loving the innovative death sequences. Predictably, the storyline followed the pattern of the previous versions. But if you're a fan of this genre, this movie will not disappoint.

The plot of the film revolves around a group of teenagers who evade death on a rollercoaster. But they soon realize that death will arrive sooner or later.

3) Final Destination 5 (2011)

The latest film from the horror movie franchise, the fifth edition, managed to win audience affection to a great extent. An effective sequel to the first four movies, this film is raw and entertaining. Fans loved the creative ways the characters were killed off in this film, something they were missing from the last two films. However, the dialogues lacked the flavor required for such a film.

The film, directed by Steven Quale, follows the survivors of a collapsed bridge who find themselves getting killed one by one.

2) Final Destination 2 (2003)

Featuring one of the most innovative death scenes, the "log truck scene," Final Destination 2 is a genre-bending film. Combining horror and thriller elements, this film has gained cult status amongst fans. Directed by David R. Ellis, the film features a series of exhilarating death scenes. From gas leaks to rolling SUVs and falling fire escape ladders, the film does it all. This film is a worthy sequel to the successful first film.

The plot follows Kimberly Corman and her various encounters with death after she sees a vision of an accident and prevents it from happening.

1) Final Destination (2000)

The original movie of the franchise is a classic in the supernatural-horror genre. The premise made it stand out from the crop of films that haunted screens in the 2000s. Without using any typical horror tropes, the film manages to irk the deep-seated fear of every person in the audience. Fans have rated this film the highest as compared to its successors, making it the best movie amongst the others.

Directed by James Wong, the plot of the film is as follows,

"After getting a premonition about a plane crash on his school trip, Alex, a student saves a few of his classmates. However, their situation gets complicated when death starts chasing them."

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth installment, is expected to release in 2025.