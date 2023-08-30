All Fun and Games: Release date, trailer, plot, and more details explored

All Fun and Games, an upcoming horror movie, is set to hit screens on September 1, 2023, in the United States. The story follows childhood games but with a twist of horrifying consequences. A group of kids accidentally unleashed a knife demon into the world, forcing them into gruesome situations to survive. The film is set in Salem, Massachusetts, known for its spooky vibes.

The official synopsis of All Fun and Games, as stated by Vertical, is:

"The Russo Brothers' AGBO presents a terrifying tale about a group of Salem teens who discover a cursed knife that unleashes a demon that forces them to play gruesome, deadly versions of childhood games where there can be no winners, only survivors."

The movie is written and directed by Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu, marking their first feature directorial film. The main cast includes Asa Butterfield, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and Natalia Dyer as siblings. The film will be distributed by Vertical Entertainment.

All Fun and Games trailer shows another side of Salem’s history

The trailer for All Fun and Games reveals another side of Salem's history. It begins by showcasing Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer, known for their roles in Sex Education and Stranger Things, respectively. The siblings and their teen group attempt to explore Salem's hidden and long-forgotten history. During this exploration, the younger kid, Joe, comes across a knife with the words,

"I will play, I won't quit."

This slogan unleashes demonic energy into the world, possessing Asa Butterfield's character and compelling everyone to play a twisted version of hide-and-seek with deadly rules. When the ghost finds someone in the game, it proves fatal. This creates an urgent need for everyone to outsmart the knife-wielding ghost and survive the game.

The trailer evokes horror as it prompts the question of who survives this life-threatening game. The audience is left wondering whether the group can rid themselves of the cursed knife and escape its grip or if they all succumb to its sinister power. This uncertainty adds to the anticipation of watching the movie from its first showing.

The main cast and crew of All Fun and Games

The primary cast and crew of All Fun and Games include

Asa Butterfield as Marcus

Natalia Dyer as Billie

Laurel Marsden as Sophie (known for her role in Ms. Marvel)

Primetime Emmy winner Keith David,

Annabeth Gish (who will be part of The Fall of the House of Usher series)

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Joe (known for his role in Pinocchio)

Director Ari Costa is renowned for her production success with the global hit Avengers: Endgame. Cinematographer Ricardo Diaz, known for his work in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, is also part of the team. The film is produced by Anton and AGBO.

In an interview with Deadline, AGBO's executive producer, Angela Russo-Otstot, expressed excitement about being involved in the project.

"AGBO is proud to use our platform and resources for producing first-time and newer directors over the years, introducing audiences to exciting and untapped visionaries. Ari and Eren’s debut feature film is no exception. We are thrilled to work with Vertical on this release and can’t wait for audiences to be entertained by All Fun and Games," Russo-Otstot said.

As fans of Asa Butterfield anticipate the release of Sex Education season 4, they are also eagerly looking forward to the release of this film. The answer to whether the teen group can escape from the grasp of the knife-wielding ghost will be revealed on September 1, 2023.