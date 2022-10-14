''All hail Lord Sauron''- Twitter goes berserk as Sauron steals the show in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale

The much-anticipated finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is out, and fans can't stop talking about it on Twitter. The episode witnessed several pivotal events that set the stage for another fascinating season.

Note: Major spoilers ahead.

The biggest talking point among fans was the revelation that Halbrand was, in fact, Sauron. One user raved about the shocking information in the final episode and said:

''All hail Lord Sauron!''

Netizens are stunned as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale reveals Halbrand's true identity

Several fans took to Twitter to talk about the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Fans were shocked to find out that Halbrand was Sauron. Many praised the plot twist and said they couldn't wait for the second season.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Tales From Middle-Earth @talesfrommearth Just rewatched the #Sauron reveal. Such a great sequence in my opinion. Going to be one of the highlights from season 1 for sure. Clark and Vickers are stellar. #RingsOfPower Just rewatched the #Sauron reveal. Such a great sequence in my opinion. Going to be one of the highlights from season 1 for sure. Clark and Vickers are stellar. #RingsOfPower

Sharkathûn @wesley_shark



2024 is so far away.... Finished #RingsofPower ! Couldn't wait until morning, and glad I didn't. That was an incredible finale to a very great first season. The reveal of #Sauron we all knew was coming was handled so perfectly2024 is so far away.... Finished #RingsofPower! Couldn't wait until morning, and glad I didn't. That was an incredible finale to a very great first season. The reveal of #Sauron we all knew was coming was handled so perfectly 👌2024 is so far away.... https://t.co/fQsKdT1IAG

Galadriel, who had grown suspicious of Halbrand, shockingly discovered that the latter wasn't the king of the Southlands as he'd earlier claimed. Halbrand was subsequently unveiled as the Dark Lord Sauron, and his insidious plan was to manipulate the elves.

With the stunning reveal, the makers have set the stage brilliantly for another thrilling season. An official release date hasn't been set for the second season, but fans can expect the next installment sometime in late 2024.

More details about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plot and cast

Set centuries before the events depicted in the LOTR and the Hobbit films, the show explores some of the most pivotal events unfolding in Middle-earth's Second Age. With spectacular visuals and screenplay, the series has gained massive popularity. The official synopsis of the show, according to Amazon Prime Video, reads:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.''

The synopsis further states:

''From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

The show features a starry list of actors essaying an array of fascinating characters, including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel; Charlie Vickers as Halbrand (who's now shown to be the Dark Lord, Sauron); Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor; and Robert Aramayo as Elrond, among many others.

The actors have received widespread critical acclaim for their performances throughout the first season. When the series premiered in September, the initial reactions were mixed, partly due to the show's slow-burn approach and focus on characterizations instead of depicting relentless action and drama.

Filming for the upcoming season 2 has reportedly already begun, and with several pivotal events and character arcs left to be explored, viewers can look forward to a gripping and emotional season.

You can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale on Amazon Prime Video.

