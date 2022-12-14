All you need to know about E-40’s Chicken and Waffles ice cream

If you're a committed bruncher who loves chicken and waffles ice cream, the Goon With The Spoon ice cream brand from Earl Stevens Sr., aka E-40, may have something that suits your preferences perfectly.

On Monday, December 12, the Mount Westmore rapper launched his newly released flavor, the chicken and waffles ice cream, officially debuting his "Soul Food" line. In a statement, he explained the motivation behind his new project:

“I’ve always wanted to create a food brand that reflects diversity and culture, so I’m truly proud to unveil my Soul Food line and my new Chicken & Waffles ice cream flavor."

E-40 released six flavors before introducing the brand new chicken and waffles ice cream

E-40 allegedly made use of Flock Chicken Chips to imitate the taste of chicken, before enhancing the chicken and waffles ice cream with waffles, maple syrup, and brown butter ice cream.

The rapper claimed that he had always dreamt of launching a restaurant chain that deeply values diversity and culture. Reflecting on this, E-40 further said:

"Culinary art is my passion and, as a black entrepreneur with a prominent platform, I’m committed to doing my part to bring the worlds of food, culture and entertainment together like never before.”

E40 Mogul Entrepreneur @E40

ice cream and our new Chicken & Waffles flavor 🧇 and it’s available to buy at Wallmart .com right now!



walmart.com/ip/Goon-with-t… Excited to introduce my new #SoulFood line of #goonwiththespoon ice cream and our new Chicken & Waffles flavor🧇 and it’s available to buy at Wallmart .com right now! Excited to introduce my new #SoulFood line of #goonwiththespoon ice cream and our new Chicken & Waffles flavor 🍨🍗🧇 and it’s available to buy at Wallmart .com right now! walmart.com/ip/Goon-with-t… https://t.co/ChAI4KPORW

The flavors Cookie Dough, Bourbon Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate, and Salted Caramel came before the chicken and waffles ice cream in E-40's GWTS line of products. The next flavor will reportedly be "Black Wall Street."

Speaking about the process, E-40 futher said:

“This is what I like to eat. Just like all my drinks, I make what I like to drink. You know what I mean. And I’m 1000% involved in everything from start to finish.”

More about E-40 and his brand Goon with the Spoon

From Vallejo, California, Earl "E-40" Stevens, who has had a long and successful career in music, is a multiplatinum hip-hop performer, entrepreneur in the spirits industry, and chef.

Over the course of his 33-year-old career, he has released a number of successful studio albums, group projects, and top singles, including Choices (Yup), U and Dat (feat. T-Pain & Kandi Girl), Snap Yo Fingers (feat. Lil Jon), and Tell Me When To Go, among many others.

E40 Mogul Entrepreneur @E40

2 major national Food Distributors! Things are starting to mature Quik coming to a store near you 🌭 Just got GOON WITH THE SPOON Turf burritos 🌯 In 21 Food 4 Less accounts I also just got excepted by2 major national Food Distributors! Things are starting to mature Quik coming to a store near you #goonwiththespoon TURF BURRITOS, ICE CREAM & SAUSAGES stay tuned 🥄🌯 Just got GOON WITH THE SPOON Turf burritos 🌯 In 21 Food 4 Less accounts I also just got excepted by 2 major national Food Distributors! Things are starting to mature Quik coming to a store near you #goonwiththespoon TURF BURRITOS, ICE CREAM & SAUSAGES stay tuned 🥄🌯🍨🌭 https://t.co/jDlhmkKrK3

The artist's love of the culinary arts is a result of his inner-city life as a child. E-40 took the initiative to learn how to cook and procure the materials and recipes he needed to provide filling meals for his siblings while his mother worked three jobs.

His love for food was sparked when, as a teenager, he got a job at a posh restaurant where he learned to prepare gourmet dishes like chicken cordon bleu and sauteed mussels with wine sauce and butter.

Eventually, E-40 used his connections in the hip-hop community to make a career change in the food market and launch the "Goon With The Spoon" brand, which offers a variety of food items, like the recently launched chicken and waffles ice cream.

Most recently, he worked with Justin Kinder of Kinders Meats, Deli, and BBQ to make use of his knowledge of the meat business and aid with the introduction of the company's first sausage line.

