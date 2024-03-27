All you need to know about Lea Michele's husband as Glee actress announces second pregnancy with a photo of her baby bump

Glee star Lea Michele just announced her second child with husband Zandy Reich, making them a family of four.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on March 27, 2024, to share the special news with her fans. She posted multiple photos of herself posing in a white shawl, cradling her baby bump. The post was captioned,

"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛"

Ever is the couple’s first child, who is three years old.

The news of the latest addition to Lea Michele’s family has sparked interest in her husband, Zandy Reich, whom she married in 2019.

Everything to know about Zandy Reich and his relationship with Lea Michele

Zandy Reich is a businessman. He was earlier the head of business development for the clothing brand Theory. He is currently the president of AYR, another clothing brand.

The 41-year-old graduated with a finance degree in 2005 from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. According to E! magazine, he was also the captain of the lacrosse team.

In a 2016 article with Penn Athletics, Reich opened up about his love for Philadelphia.

"I initially didn't want to stay so close to home, but I realized that it was nice because I could be as close or as seemingly far as I wanted; that it was up to me, I love Philly, I knew plenty of people who'd gone to Penn, and it just really proved to be the best mix between athletics and academics."

Michele and Reich were friends for a long time before getting romantically involved. They were reportedly introduced by Lea's best friend, Stephanie Levinson, whose husband was Zandy Reich’s best friend.

The couple were first romantically linked in July 2017, and their relationship turned official in April 2018 after Reich proposed to the Glee actor in the Hamptons.

Michele and Reich tied the knot in March 2019 in Northern California. A year later, they welcomed their first child, Ever Leo.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich keep their relationship private. While Michele often shares glimpses into their lives on social media, Reich is never tagged and does not seem to be active on any social media accounts.

Lea Michele has often spoken up about her partner and their relationship. In a 2017 interview with People, the actor said,

"When I'm not working, I'm at home with my cat, with my family, with my boyfriend, with the people that I love — and that's how I reset, and that's how I center myself. It's so important to tune out the noise and the unnecessary and just focus on the people that you love because they know you better than anyone."

She continued,

"I'm very happy, and I think that you can tell. I don't really talk a lot about my personal life, but I'm also the kind of person where I always say, 'You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.' I can't hide it."

Reich is close to Michele’s close friend and Glee creator Ryan Murphy, and the director even officiated the couple’s wedding.

In a conversation with Giuliana Rancic at the 2017 Emmy Awards, Lea Michele revealed that Reich had the Glee creator’s seal of approval.

"Ryan is my family — he's one of the greatest friends in the world that I have. When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah, my parents, yeah, friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it's a done deal — it sealed the deal."

Michele often shares pictures of her family. Shortly before the pregnancy announcement, she posted a photo with her husband, celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in March 2024.

Fans of the actor have poured love and well wishes for Lea Michele’s pregnancy and wish her all the best.