Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs relationship explored as Hamilton co-stars welcome first baby

Former Hamilton co-stars Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are officially parents! The theater couple welcomed their child together on March 8th, announcing the happy news with a sweet picture of baby toes. In the caption, the proud parents wrote:

"Dear baby, you have forever changed us. our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible. We love you more than you will truly ever know. thank you for choosing us. now please…go the f--- to sleep. love, mom and dad. ♥️."

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman's dating history

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman had announced the pregnancy on Instagram back in September, 2023, with photographs of 42-year-old The Little Mermaid star laughing and kissing the Umbrella Academy actress as they both hugged her baby bump.

The fan-favorite couple first met on the set of the hit musical Hamilton. They were part of the original cast when the show debuted on Broadway in August 2015. Daveed Diggs had won a Tony Award for his dual roles - Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette. He also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in the same year.

Meanwhile, Emmy Raver-Lampman was a part of the ensemble cast as well as the understudy for all three lead female roles: Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy/Maria Reynolds. Raver-Lampman was the first to leave the national touring production Hamilton in April 2016, shortly followed by Diggs.

The duo did not start dating until long after quitting Hamilton. While they remained close friends after their various Hamilton stints ended, it was only much later that they became a couple.

Although it is not clear when exactly Daveed and Emmy started dating, it was in 2017 that the pair was spotted wearing matching shoes during a trip to Chicago. This was their first Instagram picture together and it was posted by Daveed, as reported by People.

Prior to their relationship becoming public, the two were often spotted hanging out in public and featured in each other's Instagram posts. In February 2019, they attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards alongside Daveed Diggs’ Blindspotting co-star Janina Gavankar.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Daveed Diggs hinted at his relationship with Emmy Raver-Lampman (without taking her name) in June 2020. While addressing how his Snowpiercer character, Andre Layton, differs from him, he said:

“Layton is hyper-observant. I am not. I have not ever figured out where all the things in our kitchen are because my girlfriend put them where they are, and I still don’t know. I would not make a good detective.”

The following month, Daved Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman's affair made headlines when they walked the red carpet together for the Los Angeles premiere of her film, Typical Wednesday.

Their romance created more buzz in March 2021, after they graced the cover of Architectural Digest together to give an interview about their Southern California home designed by architect Mandy Cheng, which they purchased in 2018.

Raver-Lampman told Architectural Digest:

"This may be our first house together, but I already see us, our families, our community, and our passions everywhere I look."

Diggs added:

"Having a home like this definitely makes it harder to be away. Now I really understand what it means to miss home, because there is really no other place I want to be."

On the work front, Daveed Diggs recently lent his voice to Sebastian in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, while Emmy Raver-Lapman has been part of the main cast of Umbrella Academy, playing Allison Hargreeves, since 2019.