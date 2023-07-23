The Umbrella Academy season 4: Everything we know so far

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy season 4 is bringing the apocalypse back, and this time it's personal. The last season of the show promises to be full of action, suspense, and drama now that the Hargreeves siblings will finally go head-to-head with their adoptive father, Reginald Hargreeves.

While the official release date for The Umbrella Academy season 4 has not been released yet, filming for the final season concluded in May of this year. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that the show will arrive on the streaming giant later this year.

Show creator Steve Blackman also revealed that the final season would have a total of six episodes instead of the usual ten. The acclaimed director also released a statement regarding the upcoming season of Tudum, which reads:

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of 'The Umbrella Academy' will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

The show, which has managed to gain a huge audience around the world, has excited fans for its upcoming season for months now, owing to its shocking twists and turns and the most baffling cliffhanger one could expect. With the upcoming season being its last, fans are expecting a satisfying conclusion to numerous plotlines and a fitting end for their weirdly dysfunctional but lovable superheroes.

The Umbrella Academy season 4: The End of the World is still a possibility

The Family Betrayal

Emmy Raver-Lampman and Coco Assad as Allison and Claire in The Umbrella Academy (Image via IMDb)

The season finale of The Umbrella Academy season 3 saw a shocking plot twist when it was revealed that Allison had made a deal with the siblings' evil and cunning adoptive father, Reginald Hargreeves.

Reginald had promised Aliison that he would bring her daughter Claire back from the dead, given that she helped him create a new timeline and kill the other 42 children who had been born on the same day as the Umbrella Academy. Not only did she endanger the lives of all her siblings, but she even killed the innocent Harlan Cooper to gain the favor of the Sparrow Academy.

While the details of her deal with Reginald were not fully revealed, it was teased that Allison had agreed to the deal only because Reginald had threatened to reveal her secret. Since then, fans have wondered what could've been the secret that led to Allison taking the deal and gambling on her siblings' lives.

Viewers were introduced to an entirely different side of Allison Hargreeves. The sibling who'd been considered the voice of reason in all the previous installments of the show was shown to be completely ruthless and manipulative in her methods and had sacrificed her morals to get what she wanted.

This particular storyline will certainly factor into The Umbrella Academy season 4's premise. While it is unclear what the long-term consequences of her deal with Reginald will be, it is clear that she has changed as a person and is capable of great destruction, and it'll be interesting to see how the show explores her character, particularly in The Umbrella Academy season 4.

No More Heroes?

The Hargreeves siblings (Image via IMDb)

The Hargreeves siblings just can't catch a break. While they've faced every life-threatening situation one could think of, their next challenge might be one of the most concerning. At the end of season 3 of the show, the siblings were shown to have lost their superpowers, which is sure to have a profound impact on their ability to save the world with whatever deadly plans Reginald Hargreeves has in store for them now.

A defining trait for all siblings, the loss of their powers will not only force them to rely on their wits and their teamwork but also finally confront their insecurities and weaknesses in the new timeline that they now find themselves in. It will be interesting to see how The Umbrella Academy season 4 brings to light their complex relationships now that they are all stripped of the one thing that kept them together in the first place and if they can finally find new and better versions of themselves.

The Multiverse Unravels

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy (Image via IMDb)

Perhaps one of the most baffling scenes was that of the post-credits, which saw the Umbrella Academy's Ben Hargreeves on a train in South Korea. A character that had originally died in the first season of the show was seen alive and well on the train.

While the show did not explain what his presence could mean, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a QR code on the train seat. The QR code led to a website that displayed the text "43 women gave birth on this train on October 1, 1989". This particularly mysterious scene has led theories to run wild on social media, with the majority of fans theorizing that this is the same train upon which the Umbrella Academy was born.

Some have also traced this scene back to the first episode of the first season, which showed a pregnant woman giving birth on a train in Seoul, South Korea, on October 1, 1989. The woman is then approached by a man, who takes the baby from her and disappears. This scene is believed to be the origin story of the Umbrella Academy siblings.

If the train in the post-credit scene of season 3 is in fact the one from the first episode, then it would mean that Ben is from another timeline and did not die. As one of the most powerful members of the group, his presence would have a great impact on his siblings, who now find themselves in a life-threatening situation in the same timeline as him. This particularly intriguing storyline will surely be one to look out for in The Umbrella Academy season 4.

The Umbrella Academy season 4: A Stellar Cast of Superheroes

The Umbrella Academy (Image via IMDb)

The Umbrella Academy season 4 is host to an exceptionally talented star cast with an ensemble that has managed to garner global acclaim for their phenomenal performances. The lead actors include Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, David Castenada as Diego Hargreeves, and Aidan Gallagher as Number Five.

Additionally, The Umbrella Academy season 4 will also see the return of fan-favorite character Lila Pitts, played by Ritu Arya. However, there has been no confirmation thus far if any members of The Sparrow Academy will be reprising their roles in the upcoming season of the show.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullaly (Image via IMDb)

Deadline broke the news that The Umbrella Academy season 4 will also see the arrival of two new characters, Dr. Gene Thibedeau and Dr. Jean Thibedeau, who will be played by real-life couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, respectively.

While not much is known about the character's involvement in The Umbrella Academy's season four premise, Deadline did reveal an official character description of the couple, which reads:

"A married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen."

According to Buzzfeed, The Umbrella Academy season 4 will also feature two new characters, Kailee and Cassius Newman; however, the casting for these characters hasn't been disclosed yet.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 arrives later this year on Netflix.