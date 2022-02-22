"Amanda is too much": Fans react as Amanda keeps criticizing Kyle on Summer House

Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are moving further away from wanting to get married to each other with each passing episode. The constant arguments between the duo have become a staple on every episode of Summer House.
In Summer House episode six, viewers saw Amanda and Kyle prepare a to-do list for their wedding, but their plans dissolved into an argument even before meeting the wedding planner. Kyle felt stressed out - not just because of work but because of the atmosphere created by Amanda. He said:
"Part of what causes stress is..running loverboy is already this enormous responsibility and we have got a wedding to plan..It's hard for me when I watch you on your phone and watching TV for hours and hours on end."
Previously, Amanda was frustrated at Kyle for not getting her anything for her birthday and complaining about things she wasn't getting done. However, this time, Amanda kept Kyle on his toes throughout the episode.
Naturally, fans of the show found Amanda's behavior upsetting. One fan tweeted:
Summer House fans frustrated with Amanda's behavior towards Kyle
Fans took to social media to express their frustration with Amanda continuously nagging Kyle throughout the episode.
Some fans even questioned their decision to move forward with the marriage on Summer House.
Kyle is infuriated at Amanda constantly nagging him
Kyle was visibly angry at Amanda's nagging throughout the episode. Tempers flared when wedding invitations were being packed to be sent through mail, with Amanda constantly being stressed out, which frustrated Kyle even more.
Kyle and Luke Gulbranson spoke about the wedding expenses, which shocked Luke as he said he could have bought a house with the money the couple were spending.
After the cast returned from their weekend party, Amanda confronted Kyle about how he kept walking away from her. She said:
"You know what the secret to a good night is? Hanging out with the person you're gonna marry."
Kyle responded by telling Amanda that she was on "his case about everything."
The duo had another argument the next morning, with Kyle telling Amanda:
"I have a news flash. You've been annoying ever since we got here yesterday. I'm being honest. At some point last night, I was just like, all right, I'm just not gonna hang around here 'cause of you nagging me."
Kyle ended up venting his anger and frustration to Danielle Olivera, who questioned if the couple even wanted to get married to begin with.
At a party in the Hamptons, Danielle updated Paige Desorbo and Ciara Miller on her conversation with Kyle. A preview of the next episode of Summer House saw Paige getting emotional talking to Amanda about the couple's wedding and questioning if the couple is happy getting married to each other.