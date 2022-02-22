"Amanda is too much": Fans react as Amanda keeps criticizing Kyle on Summer House

Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are moving further away from wanting to get married to each other with each passing episode. The constant arguments between the duo have become a staple on every episode of Summer House.

In Summer House episode six, viewers saw Amanda and Kyle prepare a to-do list for their wedding, but their plans dissolved into an argument even before meeting the wedding planner. Kyle felt stressed out - not just because of work but because of the atmosphere created by Amanda. He said:

"Part of what causes stress is..running loverboy is already this enormous responsibility and we have got a wedding to plan..It's hard for me when I watch you on your phone and watching TV for hours and hours on end."

Previously, Amanda was frustrated at Kyle for not getting her anything for her birthday and complaining about things she wasn't getting done. However, this time, Amanda kept Kyle on his toes throughout the episode.

Naturally, fans of the show found Amanda's behavior upsetting. One fan tweeted:

Summer House fans frustrated with Amanda's behavior towards Kyle

Fans took to social media to express their frustration with Amanda continuously nagging Kyle throughout the episode.

Rosa @smartassrosa Amanda is insecure in this relationship and I been in that position. The person can’t compensate for that. It’s not easy to but gotta make peace or you gotta get out. #SummerHouse Amanda is insecure in this relationship and I been in that position. The person can’t compensate for that. It’s not easy to but gotta make peace or you gotta get out. #SummerHouse

Alexis (the Sequel) @AlexisIsOverIt As someone who has watched #SummerHouse since the first episode and always been team Amanda, I just wanted her to… As someone who has watched #SummerHouse since the first episode and always been team Amanda, I just wanted her to… https://t.co/EAXMaNAuKX

Linus @linusvpelt Poor Kyle. I feel so sorry for him that he actually married that nag. Amanda has slowly but surely dragged all the life out of him. He’s just a shell of the guy he used to be. #SummerHouse Poor Kyle. I feel so sorry for him that he actually married that nag. Amanda has slowly but surely dragged all the life out of him. He’s just a shell of the guy he used to be. #SummerHouse

DGP @dgperez_4 Amanda is sooooo exhausting and miserable #SummerHouse Amanda is sooooo exhausting and miserable #SummerHouse

Some fans even questioned their decision to move forward with the marriage on Summer House.

Hilliam! @OsaFeisty_ It's so awkward watching Kyle and Amanda be so miserable in these episodes, knowing they still got married 🥴🥴🥴 #SummerHouse It's so awkward watching Kyle and Amanda be so miserable in these episodes, knowing they still got married 🥴🥴🥴 #SummerHouse

All About Reality... @RealityTVBabe00 I love them, but y’all shouldn’t be arguing this much before getting married! Little anxious watching Amanda and Kyle on my TV & seeing them bicker so much!!I love them, but y’all shouldn’t be arguing this much before getting married! #SummerHouse Little anxious watching Amanda and Kyle on my TV & seeing them bicker so much!!😬😬I love them, but y’all shouldn’t be arguing this much before getting married! #SummerHouse

Nancy @nannyp9 Every week I am more and more shook that Amanda actually married Kyle! #summerhouse Every week I am more and more shook that Amanda actually married Kyle! #summerhouse https://t.co/JjbjZCB4Wt

tiffromthe6 @tiffromthe6 amanda and kyle hate eachother and felt like they had to get married bc of #summerhouse . that is the only answer to this season amanda and kyle hate eachother and felt like they had to get married bc of #summerhouse. that is the only answer to this season

Kyle is infuriated at Amanda constantly nagging him

Kyle was visibly angry at Amanda's nagging throughout the episode. Tempers flared when wedding invitations were being packed to be sent through mail, with Amanda constantly being stressed out, which frustrated Kyle even more.

Kyle and Luke Gulbranson spoke about the wedding expenses, which shocked Luke as he said he could have bought a house with the money the couple were spending.

After the cast returned from their weekend party, Amanda confronted Kyle about how he kept walking away from her. She said:

"You know what the secret to a good night is? Hanging out with the person you're gonna marry."

Kyle responded by telling Amanda that she was on "his case about everything."

The duo had another argument the next morning, with Kyle telling Amanda:

"I have a news flash. You've been annoying ever since we got here yesterday. I'm being honest. At some point last night, I was just like, all right, I'm just not gonna hang around here 'cause of you nagging me."

Kyle ended up venting his anger and frustration to Danielle Olivera, who questioned if the couple even wanted to get married to begin with.

At a party in the Hamptons, Danielle updated Paige Desorbo and Ciara Miller on her conversation with Kyle. A preview of the next episode of Summer House saw Paige getting emotional talking to Amanda about the couple's wedding and questioning if the couple is happy getting married to each other.

