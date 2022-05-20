Amber Heard's lawyer compares actress to Ana De Armas, leaves internet livid 

In the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the latter’s lawyer claimed that the actress has lost several job opportunities since being slammed online due to abuse allegations against her ex-husband. Her lawyer also compared her to Ana de Armas, which caused an uproar on social media.

Amber Heard’s agent Jessica Kovacevic from WME is the latest witness called by the 36-year-old actress’ attorneys. On Thursday, the agent claimed that Heard was supposed to star in an Amazon film alongside Gael Garcia Bernal. However, she was dropped from the project. Kovacevic added:

“No one can say out loud, ‘We’re taking this away from her because of this bad press,’ because it’s nothing she did. It’s all hearsay, and it’s all whatever. But there’s no other reason.”

She continued:

“No one is going to say to me, ‘Oh, we can’t hire her because of these tweets. They just don’t want to hire someone that has bad press around them from these accusations. No one wants someone who’s being accused of being a liar, and making something up and abusing somebody — no one wants that association with their project.”

Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft went on to compare her to Cuban actress Ana de Armas and claimed that Heard should have had the same career as her.

Ana de Armas is a popular actress who has appeared in several acclaimed series and movies including Deep Water, Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049, No Time To Die, etc.

Internet reacts to Amber Heard being compared to Ana de Armas

Netizens were stunned to hear Bredehoft compare Heard to the successful star. Many stated that Heard was not getting any work in Hollywood simply because of her poor acting abilities. Twitter users did not want to hear any more of Heard being compared to the Cuban star. A few tweets read:

Christina Pykles @ChristinaPykles Amber’s agent just said Ana De Armas would be “comparable” to Amber Heard’s career. Annual salary $600k a year. To get to $100 MILLION means Amber has to work 166.666 Years. LMAO



So their own example doesn’t support this. Amber’s agent just said Ana De Armas would be “comparable” to Amber Heard’s career. Annual salary $600k a year. To get to $100 MILLION means Amber has to work 166.666 Years. LMAOSo their own example doesn’t support this. https://t.co/1827rNq4uz

Pat @pmac206 @ThatBrianFella Ana De Armas is way above Amber Heard. What was that crap witness . She can’t get a job because she can’t act. @ThatBrianFella Ana De Armas is way above Amber Heard. What was that crap witness . She can’t get a job because she can’t act.

Cady™ 🇺🇦 @texasbowlegs #AmberHeardlsApsychopath Ana De Armas upon hearing her talent and career is being compared to Amber Heard. Like.... please. #AmberHeardIsALiar Ana De Armas upon hearing her talent and career is being compared to Amber Heard. Like.... please. #AmberHeardIsALiar #AmberHeardlsApsychopath https://t.co/PGw2MN1o06

D. @quaintrelleking I can't believe they just claimed amber turd's career is on par with ana de armas I can't believe they just claimed amber turd's career is on par with ana de armas https://t.co/navqnzhvJ8

Ernst Stavro Blofeld @SPECTRE_Chief LMFAO lmao Ana de Armas is not comparable to Amber Heard, Elaine.

STOP!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 LMFAO lmao Ana de Armas is not comparable to Amber Heard, Elaine.STOP!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Water Ale @waterale How dare they compare Ana De Armas to Amber Heard. Ana deserves better. How dare they compare Ana De Armas to Amber Heard. Ana deserves better.

Ruckus♚ @king_ruckus



I can't believe Amber's defense team even dared to make that type of comparison.



Are you kidding me ? Amber Heard is in no way comparable to Ana de Armas in ANY way, but especially in terms of acting talent and general affability.I can't believe Amber's defense team even dared to make that type of comparison.Are you kidding me Amber Heard is in no way comparable to Ana de Armas in ANY way, but especially in terms of acting talent and general affability.I can't believe Amber's defense team even dared to make that type of comparison.Are you kidding me 😂?

Brit Harding @Beezy_Bee18 Can we never ever compare Ana de Armas to Amber Heard again???? One can act. One can’t. #DeppVsHeard Can we never ever compare Ana de Armas to Amber Heard again???? One can act. One can’t. #DeppVsHeard

Amber Heard got a two-million-dollar deal for her appearance in Aquaman 2 which is to be released next year. Her talent agent Kovacevic claimed that she should have been able to negotiate a higher fee given the success of the first film. Heard said in her testimony that her screen time in the film had reduced drastically and was not even sure if she would appear in the film at all. She also stated that she had to fight hard to avoid being being dropped from the film.

Adding to her testimony, Kovacevic claimed that Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa has received several movie offers since the movie was released, however, Heard did not get “even a small percentage” of work.

According to the agent, Heard performed well in front of the audience and earned positive feedback. The only reason she's experiencing career issues is because of the general online backlash against her.

Heard has reportedly only worked on Aquaman 2 and an independent film called In the Fire in the past two years.

