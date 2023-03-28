The adult-animated sitcom American Dad! will be returning to TBS with season 18 this coming Monday, March 27, 2023, at 10 pm ET. Helmed by Seth McFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, the critically acclaimed series is a spinoff of Family Guy and a joint production between Underdog Productions, Fuzzy Door Productions, and 20th Television Animation.

The first season of American Dad! premiered in 2005 on Fox and has now moved to TBS in 2014. It has been nominated for several awards, including four Primetime Emmy Awards and two Annie Awards. The show's central premise centers around the Langley Falls, Virginia-based, upper-middle-class Smith family and its four members.

The primary characters include the Republican father, husband, and CIA agent, Stan, his wife, Francine, their hippy daughter, Hayley, and their nerdy son, Steve. Three other characters are Jeff Fischer, Hayley's ex-boyfriend and future husband, the family's peculiar goldfish, Klaus, and Roger the Alien. The Deputy Director of the CIA and Stan's supervisor, Avery Bullock, frequently makes appearances.

TBS' American Dad! is returning with it's quirky humor, the Smiths family, and fan-favorite alien for season 18

American Dad! centers around patriotic All-American Stan Smith, who tries to get his family to obey instructions by bringing his CIA work home with him. He is frequently oblivious to how miserably he fails, since he is motivated by machismo and the American dream. His family includes wife Francine, daughter Hayley, a goldfish named Klaus, son Steve, and resident alien Roger.

An official trailer from the upcoming season 18 suggests the series will continue to include the quirky humor that has helped it become a mainstay of contemporary television. It offers a glimpse at all the chaos in the Smiths' lives, which is taken up a notch with Roger's presence. The preview also shows scenes in space as Roger gets chased by a monstrous alien.

Roger is frequently placed in bizarre situations or parallel worlds in American Dad!, and "Fellow Traveler" doesn't seem to be an exception. The season's teaser previously featured everyone's favorite pansexual alien being assaulted by a Lovecraftian monster during his space travels, which is undoubtedly what renders him defenseless in the clip above and at the mercy of the helpful Roswell citizens.

The trailer also reveals scenes that include action, with Stan getting brutally beaten and bandaged in a hospital bed. There might also be a hostage situation with Roger and Hayley, who are seen tied up and hanging from the ropes. Other than that, there will also be a number of fun and thrilling parts, including a casino night and a roller coaster ride.

Lastly, Roger, who has been seen falling, tripping, and in life-threatening situations for the most part, will also contract COVID-19 moments after claiming to have survived the virus for three years.

In a sneak peek of season 18, Roger is seen in a dark washroom taking on the appearance of Grandma Mackadoo, who is standing outside waiting with her family, as one of the infamous disguises. The butler thinks Grandma Mackadoo's twin sister is standing in front of him. Roger also manages to fool the family members, who give the alien a warm welcome, without questioning the disguise.

The first episode of American Dad! will certainly set the tone for even more outrageous adventures for Roger and the Smith family, given how each season of the show appears to surpass the last in craziness.

The voice cast for the upcoming season 18 of American Dad!

The voice cast of American Dad! season 18 includes:

Seth MacFarlane as Stan Smith

Wendy Schaal as Francine Smith

Scott Grimes as Steve Smith

Rachael MacFarlane as Hayley Smith

Jeffrey Todd Fischer as Jeff Fischer

Patrick Stewart as Avery Bullock

Dee Bradley Baker as Klaus

Mike Barker as Terry Bates

MacFarlane also voices Roger the Alien.

American Dad! will air season 18 on TBS this coming Monday, March 27, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

