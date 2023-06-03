“American Dream”: Daymond John dishes on Shark Tank’s concept amid his ongoing restraining order battle 

Shark Tank has been on air since 2009 and has been the saving grace for many businesses and products. Over the years, thousands of entrepreneurs have appeared on the ABC show in order to get the funding they need to take their businesses to the next level by collaborating with the sharks.

One of the sharks who have appeared on the show previously is Daymond John, who recently found himself in a legal battle with one of the contestants who appeared on the show during season 5. The shark felt the need to request a restraining order as the story of Bubba Q Boneless Baby Ribs’ legal issues came to light.

However, the conflict has not changed how Daymond feels about the ABC show. During ATX TV Festival, the 54-year-old shark compared the concept of the show to that of “the American Dream” and said that it brings people together:

"You can all gather round’ the TV from generation to generation, it’s just the American Dream and a platform for all Americans to come together."

Shark Tank shark Daymond John opens up about the ABC show and legal conflict

Daymond John was recently seen at the ATX TV Festival, where he was a part of the We Have a Deal: Inside the Business of Shark Tank panel. During the panel discussion, he opened up about the show as well as the recent legal conflict with a former contestant, whose business he invested in.

While Daymond equated the show’s concept to the “American Dream,” he added that it wasn’t well received initially. He stated that since people didn’t understand the concept, the ABC show struggled for a while and celebrity business people turned it down.

He credited fellow shark Mark Cuban for keeping the show going and stated that “he didn’t mind sitting up there with all of those bozos.” He further described the format of the show as an hour of being grilled by “four morons” and opened up about his favorite Shark Tank pitch in season 14. He revealed that it was Slimmey Honey, which aimed to help people with anxiety.

Why did Daymond John file a restraining order?

The Shark Tank investor recently filed a temporary restraining order against Bubba Q’s Bbaby Back Ribs’ owners Al Bubba Baker, his wife, and daughter. The trio were recently the subject of an L.A. Times investigation, during which, they accused Daymond and his associates of misleading them and trying to take over their business.

However, according to L.A. Times, a federal judge in New Jersey dismissed the case without prejudice, citing jurisdictional issues.

According to the publication, the former Shark Tank contestants claim that Daymond revised the terms of their deal after their time on the show, ignoring their complaints about another former contestant whom he chose to build their website, who also took control of their business bank account.

They further said that during their partnership with Daymond and Rastelli Foods, they were excluded from business meetings and were often left in the dark about financial decisions.

Zach Rosenfield, the Sharks' spokesperson said in a statement:

"After repeated attempts to give the Bakers the ability to correct their violations. It is unfortunate that it has come to this. This temporary restraining order is due to the Baker’s blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to 4 years ago."

Shark Tank recently wrapped up season 14 on May 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC. episodes of the season can be streamed on Fubo TV, Hulu, and DirecTV.

